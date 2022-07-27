STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Wallace, longtime HSU coach, dies at 92 | SAU to add indoor programs





ATHLETICS

Wallace, longtime HSU coach, dies at 92

Bettye Wallace, a trailblazer for women's athletics at Henderson State University and a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Henderson State announced Wallace's death in a news release.

Wallace, a Malvern native, coached tennis at her alma mater from 1963-1987 and started the school's volleyball program in 1965. She was instrumental in the development of the Arkansas Women's Intercollegiate Sports Association and Association of Intercollegiate Activities for Women.

Under Wallace, a two-time AWISA tennis coach of the year, Henderson State won AWISA tennis championships in 1967, 1969 and 1972 and volleyball titles in 1972 and 1975. Wallace also led the Reddies to South League tennis championships in 1977-1979. The tennis courts at HSU are named after Wallace.

In addition to her coaching duties, Wallace was a physical education teacher at Henderson State.

Wallace was inducted into the HSU Reddie Hall of Honor in 1997 and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Memorial service arrangements were not known as of Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

SAU to add indoor programs

Southern Arkansas University will have men's and women's indoor track and field programs, beginning in the 2022-23 season, the school announced in a news release Tuesday.

The programs, like the other 14 NCAA-sponsored sports at the school, will compete in Division II.

The schedules for the indoor teams will be announced at a later date.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services



