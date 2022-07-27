Super Quiz: The Last Spoken Words in Films

1. "The stuff that dreams are made of."

2. "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

3. "And oh, Auntie Em, there's no place like home."

4. "I do wish we could chat longer, but I'm having an old friend for dinner."

5. "The horror, the horror."

6. "For a moment there I thought we were in trouble."

7. "I used to hate the water." "I can't imagine why."

8. "Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!"

9. "It's too bad she won't live, but then again, who does?"

ANSWERS:

1. "The Maltese Falcon"

2. "Casablanca"

3. "The Wizard of Oz"

4. "The Silence of the Lambs"

5. "Apocalypse Now"

6. "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"

7. "Jaws"

8. "Back to the Future"

9. "Blade Runner"