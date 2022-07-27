OPINION | REX NELSON: The Delta’s Jewish lawyers

I’m taping an episode of my Southern Fried Podcast with Judge Raymond Abramson of the Arkansas Court of Appeals when the subject of Delta Jews comes up. Abramson, who hails from Holly Grove, is among the last of the Delta Jewish lawyers. It’s a group that once included well-known attorneys such as David Solomon of Helena, Oscar Fendler of Blytheville, Kent Rubens of West Memphis and Eddie Grauman of Helena.

In July 2016, I drove to Helena with my son to attend Solomon’s 100th birthday party (Solomon died the following March). A banner wishing Solomon a happy birthday stretched across the street on that hot Saturday.

By late afternoon, hundreds of Arkansas and Mississippi residents had made their way to the block of old buildings in downtown Helena known as Biscuit Row. In a stuffy, crowded room, Solomon sat for more than two hours, greeting the steady stream of visitors.

In July 2010, I had spent the better part of a Friday at the home of Solomon and his wife, Miriam, who died the following year. It was a highly civilized affair with David mixing drinks before lunch and Miriam making sure everyone was comfortable. Lobster was shipped from Maine.

The Solomons had been married 68 years at the time. Both were born in Helena; Miriam was three years younger. Their home was filled with books and art, symbols of a cultured life. Jewish culture once thrived on either side of the Mississippi River from St. Louis to New Orleans. At the time of my 2010 visit, David Solomon still put on a suit each morning and headed to his office on Cherry Street. Cherry once was among the busiest commercial streets in the Delta and is now largely vacant.

With Temple Beth El closed by the time of my 2010 visit, the area’s remaining Jews gathered in the Solomon home for Friday night services. Beth El was built in 1916. The building, now part of the Delta Cultural Center, served the area’s Jewish population until 2006.

The loss of thousands of sharecroppers due to the widespread mechanization of agriculture following World War II led to the demise of the once ubiquitous Jewish merchants on both sides of the lower Mississippi River. The first Jews had arrived in Helena in the late 1840s. A Torah was borrowed from a congregation in Cincinnati in 1846 to use for the high holidays.

In 1867, 65 Jews formed Congregation Beth El. That was just a year after the state’s first Jewish congregation, B’nai Israel in Little Rock, was chartered. Congregation Anshe Emeth was founded in Pine Bluff the same year Beth El began.

The 1870 census showed that a majority of Helena’s Jews were born in Prussia and other parts of what would become Germany. By the start of the 20th century, Jews dominated the retail trade there. There were 22 Jewish-owned businesses in 1909. Helena even had a Jewish mayor, Aaron Meyers, from 1878-80.

A number of the Jewish immigrants had come to the Delta as traveling peddlers. Many of their descendants went on to become wealthy merchants and planters. Due to the wave of immigration from Eastern Europe, the Jewish population of Arkansas grew from 1,466 in 1878 to 8,850 by the time of the Great Flood of 1927.

Jacob Trieber, whose family settled in Helena in 1868, became the nation’s first Jewish federal judge when President William McKinley appointed him to the bench in 1900. Trieber, born in Prussia in 1853, served until 1927. In 2015, Congress passed legislation to rename the federal building in downtown Helena in Trieber’s honor.

Trieber had moved with his family to St. Louis in 1866. Two years later, the family moved to Helena to open a store.

“In 1873, Trieber began studying law in the evenings under former Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Marshall L. Stephenson,” Carolyn Gray LeMaster writes for the Central Arkansas Library System’s Encyclopedia of Arkansas. “He was admitted to the state bar in 1876 and formed a partnership with Stephenson’s brother, L.C. Stephenson, and later with Marshall Stephenson. As his adopted home, Arkansas became dear to him, though the blatant racism he saw had a lifelong effect on his life and work.

“Trieber sought to communicate—through his own life and deeds and his commitment to equal justice—that racism was detrimental to the people of Arkansas and that only until the race relations problem was solved could the state’s potential be achieved. He attacked election laws, saying they disenfranchised Black voters. … He spoke out for women’s suffrage. Trieber’s interest in civil rights stemmed from what he had seen in Europe. He later recalled his childhood days in Prussia, remembering how discrimination against Jews consumed the country.” Trieber joined the Republican Party in 1874. LeMaster notes that he believed in the GOP’s policies of the day—a strong union, primacy of the Constitution, pro-business policies, opportunities for Blacks and a high protective tariff. Eight years later, he was elected to the Helena City Council. In 1890, Trieber was named superintendent of the state census. In 1892, he was elected Phillips County treasurer.

Trieber was appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas in 1897 and moved to Little Rock.

“Trieber’s civic legacy was far-reaching,” LeMaster writes. “He was at the forefront of campaigns such as saving the Old State House in Little Rock from destruction, establishing the Arkansas State Tuberculosis Sanatorium in 1909 and, during World War I, serving on the Arkansas State Council of Defense and representing the state on the American Red Cross board.”



