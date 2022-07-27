The Pillsbury Bake-Off returns with oven-free challenge

CONTEST

The 51st Pillsbury Bake-Off, err, Pillsbury Ovens Off Bake-Off is accepting entries through Aug. 14. Contestants will vie virtually for a $50,000 grand prize, plus an equal donation to a participating charity. For the first time in the Bake-Off's history, Pillsbury is challenging participants to keep their ovens turned off. For this year's contest, contestants are required to use anything but a conventional oven to prepare their recipe. Acceptable cooking methods include air fryer, campfire, grill, slow cooker, countertop pressure cooker, waffle maker and toaster oven.

For more information, rules or to enter, visit pillsbury.com/bake-off-contest/enter-2022