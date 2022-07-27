‘Too strong to be left out:’ How the Sun Belt Conference put itself atop the Group of Five and what lies ahead

NEW ORLEANS -- The light poked through the eighth-floor windows of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on Tuesday morning, dipping its way around the various signage littering the Armstrong Ballroom.

It was fitting. As Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill stepped onto the stage for his state of the conference presser -- one in which he uttered the phrase "The Sun Belt is rising" four times -- the sun itself continued to take its place in the sky over the Big Easy.

The first of two days at Sun Belt Media Days featured appearances by Gill and the league's seven East Division teams, including new members James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion. Though the schools formally joined the Sun Belt at the start of July, Tuesday served as an unofficial introduction.

New member Southern Mississippi will get its turn today along with the other six schools in the West, including Arkansas State.

ESPN's Bill Connelly, appearing on ESPN-Plus just before Gill, called the Sun Belt East the best non-autonomy division in FBS football.

Gill -- seizing on the momentum of his four-year contract extension and an expanded TV deal with ESPN that is set to expand the Sun Belt's linear television opportunities for football and men's basketball -- took Connelly's statement a step further.

"The best non-autonomy FBS conference just got better," Gill said.

Nearly a year removed from Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC from the Big 12 -- a match that once again sparked the flames of realignment and ultimately helped the Sun Belt land its four new members -- there's a general consensus around college football that the Sun Belt is now in as good of a position as any Group of 5 league.

The East alone has Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison and Marshall. Those are, respectively, a 62-19 team since 2015; a team that nearly reached the College Football Playoff top 10 in 2020; a team that's reached the FCS national semifinals five times in the past six seasons; and a team that has played a bowl game each of the past five years.

That doesn't include a Louisiana-Lafayette program in the West that went 13-1 a year ago.

As much as the league is improved when it comes to men's soccer, baseball and softball, and as much as Gill touted the Sun Belt's narrow geographic footprint -- "14 universities in 10 contiguous states" -- the realignment waves of the past year have only further emphasized the fact that such moves are made primarily with football in mind.

Gill didn't shy away from that fact Tuesday. And he didn't hesitate to leave the door open for more moves in the relatively near future.

"We're well-positioned to have great success, and the opportunities that arise out of this next round of realignment, we'll be able to take advantage," Gill said. "I don't think we're actively looking to expand. We feel good about our membership and where it is, but I don't think we'll take anything off the table."

What those opportunities will exactly look like remains a morass. UCLA and Southern Cal's jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten rekindled discussions of super conferences, a possibility that could include some but almost certainly not all Sun Belt teams.

That transformation could also exclude some current power-conference programs, but the Sun Belt might opt to add a 15th or 16th team in the meantime.

Matt Brown -- publisher of Extra Points, a newsletter covering off-the-field forces in college athletics -- said he believes that's possible because of the four schools the Sun Belt has added within the past 12 months.

"You're able to [expand] from a position of real strength -- not just strength in numbers but strength in identity and purpose," Brown told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "The collective we know what a Sun Belt school looks like ... in a way that I think it's harder to articulate for some FBS or FCS leagues."

Coaches, particularly those in the East, aren't focused on whatever comes next. Coastal Carolina Coach Jamey Chadwell said he doesn't worry about things that are above his pay grade, adding that he's grateful to be considered a nationally relevant program six years removed from making the jump to FBS.

Perhaps the expansion of the College Football Playoff -- something for which Gill reiterated his support -- will calm the realignment waters. Or maybe breakaway super conferences are looming, with a wholesale reorganization of the remainder of Division I football to follow.

But Gill, without hesitation, expressed confidence in one thing: The Sun Belt is too strong to be left out.

"There's no scenario in my mind where I see the FBS going in some direction and it doesn't have the Sun Belt," Gill said. "I certainly don't think about [a breakway] a lot because I just don't think that will happen. ... However, if that happens to be the result, we want to make sure we're positioned so that we will be in that bucket of [breakaway] schools."