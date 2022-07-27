Tunisians vote to OK revamped constitution

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Tunisians voted in favor of a new constitution that critics fear could entrench efforts by the president to consolidate power, according to official preliminary results released Tuesday.

Initial results announced by Tunisia's electoral commission said 94.6% of the votes backed the new constitution, with 5.4% against. Turnout for Monday's referendum was low, with under a third of the nation's voters taking part.

The new political system will see sweeping executive powers given to the president and the removal of key checks and balances, including weakening the influence of Tunisia's parliament and judiciary.

The text was proposed and revised by Tunisian President Kais Saied, and has sparked concerns that the North African nation will see a reversal of hard-won democratic gains.

Saied joined a crowd of supporters early Tuesday in Tunis' central thoroughfare after an unofficial exit poll result late Monday suggested that a majority of voters approved the new constitution.

He told the media he would ensure "a much better future" for Tunisians and pledged improved living conditions while continuing the fight against corruption.

"We have gone from the shore of despair and disillusion to the shore of hope," he said.

According to the Independent High Authority for Elections, the final result is expected Aug. 28.

Critics warn that Saied's new political structure could pave the way to a new autocracy in the country that kicked off the Arab Spring pro-democracy protests in 2011. Tunisia is the only nation to emerge with a democracy from those protests.

However, turnout Monday was low, with preliminary figures putting participation at 30.5% of the 9.2 million registered voters.

Political apathy has increased in recent years. Tunisians have grown disenchanted with politics and preoccupied with daily struggles as unemployment has risen and purchasing power declined.

But Saied's critics also called for a boycott of the referendum, saying the process was flawed. Among complaints, they said Saied altered the makeup of Tunisia's electoral commission, undermining its independence, and alleged that political parties wanting to campaign against the constitution were blocked from holding campaign events.

Opposition leaders denounced the referendum at a press conference Tuesday.

Former Parliamentary Speaker Samira Chaouachi said three-quarters of Tunisians had shown that "they will not engage in this crime that is being committed against democracy and Tunisia."

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday noted the low turnout and said weakened checks and balances in Tunisia's new constitution "could compromise the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms."

In this photo provided by the Tunisian Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied and his wife Ichraf Chebil leave the polling station after they cast their votes in Tunis, Tunisia, Monday, July 25, 2022. Tunisians head to the polls Monday to vote on a new constitution. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP)



People prepare to cast their vote at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, Monday, July 25, 2022. Tunisians head to the polls Monday to vote on a new constitution. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

