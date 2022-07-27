UNDER THE RADAR: Osceloa’s Richard High

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Osceloa’s Richard High.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 6-3, 160 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, he averaged 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Academics: 3.6 GPA

Former coach Vernon Wilson:

"As a freshman a couple years ago he was averaging 15-16 (points) per game and could really stroke the ball well. He’s just a high-motor guy, very athletic. He did some good things for us defensively. A lot of nights he held the best player for us this past year. He’s going to be a good one. I think he could possibly be a Division-I guy in a couple of years because he can stroke the ball from midrange, from three. He’s getting better, creating his own shot now."



