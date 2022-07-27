Walmart lowers profit outlook

Walmart Inc.'s release late Monday of a lower profit outlook for the current quarter and fiscal year sent not only its own stock but that of other retailers sliding in after-hours trading.

Because of inflation and markdowns on excess inventory at Walmart and Sam's Club stores, the Bentonville-based retailer said it now expects earnings per share to fall 8% to 9% in the second quarter rather than staying flat or rising slightly, as it originally reported.

For the fiscal year, the company had expected earnings per share to slip about 1%. On Monday, Walmart lowered that estimate to a plunge of 11% to 13%.





The revised guidance was released shortly after the 3 p.m. stock market close. By 5:30 p.m., Walmart shares had dropped 10%. Shares of other retailers, including Target, Amazon.com, Kohl's and Macy's, also tumbled in after-hours trading after Walmart's announcement.

Walmart shares closed Tuesday at $121.98, down $10.04, or 7.60%, on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares have traded between $117.27 and $160.77 in the past year.

Walmart founder Sam Walton's three surviving children, a daughter-in-law and a grandson lost a collective $12.3 billion on Tuesday, according to Fortune's Real-Time Billionaire's list.

Other retailers have revised their profit guidance downward in the last few weeks, with Target among the first to do so.

Brian Yarbrough, a retail analyst with financial services firm Edward Jones, said Walmart's move Monday wasn't a total surprise.

The retailer started the quarter with millions of dollars' worth of excess inventory, especially in apparel and general merchandise, Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said in May.

"I think that lower-income customer is being squeezed a lot more than the middle- to higher-income customers are from inflation," Yarbrough said.

And shoppers with fewer discretionary dollars are spending their money on necessities such as food and gas instead of higher-margin goods such as apparel, electronics and furniture.

At the same time, the middle- to higher-income consumers who shifted their spending during the pandemic away from travel, leisure and entertainment and toward goods are now reversing that trend at the expense of goods, Yarbrough said.

Analysts expected that slowdown in spending on goods, he said, but with the double whammy of excess inventory and the cash-strapped consumer, "Walmart was in a tough spot."

Yarbrough said Walmart probably made a mistake by deciding to clear out inventory over several quarters instead of emulating Target, which said it wanted all its excess product out by the end of the second quarter.

Target got very aggressive in its efforts to meet its goal, Yarbrough said, and now Walmart will likely have to get aggressive too.

But inflation remains the unknown factor in the equation. Consumer prices were up 9.1% in June compared to the previous year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month.

"If inflation is still running at 7% to 8% by year-end, then I think people are going to have burned through a lot of the savings from the stimulus and all that and you'll probably see a bigger slowdown" in spending, Yarbrough said.

"But if inflation starts to slow and you get that under control, I think the consumer will continue to spend well into next year," he said.

Sales on Walmart's top line remain very good, Yarbrough said, and the revised outlook still shows them up 6%.

"It's just the profit side of things" that's the problem, he said, "and that's very company-specific for them right now. They were over-inventoried."

Walmart is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 16.