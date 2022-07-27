Naturals lose fourth straight

WIND SURGE 9, NATURALS 3

Wichita defeated Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

It was the Naturals' fourth straight defeat after being swept by Springfield last weekend and are 6-13 in July.

Chris Williams hit a two-run home run, his 18th of the season, in the bottom of the first inning to give the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

Cole Sturgeon hit his eighth home run of the season in the seventh inning for Wichita, a three-run blast to make it 5-0.

The Wind Surge pitchers combined to shut out the Naturals through the first seven innings. Blayne Enlow, Simeon Woods Richardson and Cody Laweryson totaled 5 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits and 2 walks.

Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases in the eighth inning, but could only manage one run on Tyler Gentry's RBI single.

In the eighth, Christian Encarnacion-Strand's two-run single, Williams' sacrifice fly and Andrew Bechtold's RBI single helped to extend Wichita's lead to 9-1.

The Naturals added two runs in the ninth inning. A sacrifice fly from Sebastian Rivera and an RBI single from Maikel Garcia made it 9-3.



