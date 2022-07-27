Sections
Woman, 40, killed in Hope shooting, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:23 a.m.


A woman died after being shot in Hope early Monday, according to police.

Marcela Lopez, 40, of Hope was found unresponsive on the floor with a family member attempting to help, according to a news release from the Hope Police Department.

The release states officers assisted until she could be transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 2000 block of West Avenue E and discovered Lopez around 4 a.m., learning that "the occupants of the home were awakened by gunfire from outside of the residence and that a person inside the residence had been shot," according to the release.

Police said Lopez was shot in the chest.


Print Headline: Hope woman, 40, killed in shooting

