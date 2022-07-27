Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Monday announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of committing fraud during her time working at a North Little Rock veterans home, according to a news release.

Marri Parks, 51, of Little Rock, who was a third-party vendor working in the Arkansas State Veterans Home, is accused of accessing a resident's debit card and using it to pay for alcohol, food delivery, online shopping, music and video streaming services and orthodontic care, the release states.

Parks faces charges of abuse of an endangered or impaired person, theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit card.