11th Avenue fire destroys home, 1 found dead

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 2:35 a.m.
A house at 2307 W. 11th Ave. stands charred Wednesday, one day after a blaze at the home killed an unidentified person. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

A fire structure in Pine Bluff claimed a life Tuesday evening, according to Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire crews were sent to a structure fire at a single-family residence at 2307 W. 11th Ave. at 5:05 p.m. Firefighters saw that smoke and flames were present at the front of the residence and quickly extinguished the fire, according to an incident report. Upon extinguishing the fire, an individual was found deceased inside the home.

The scene was cleared at 7:40 p.m. The cause of the incident was not yet determined.

The fire department did not identify the victim. Entergy and Pine Bluff police responded to the fire along with 17 firefighters across five companies.

Print Headline: 11th Avenue fire destroys home, 1 found dead

