2 die in crashes on Arkansas roads

Two men died in separate crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Reginald Kinney, 75, of Fayetteville was killed shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday when his Honda motorcycle veered off of U.S. 412 east of Vanzant Road, driving through the median and throwing Kinney off.

Jesse Dyer, 27, of Paris was driving east on Arkansas 22 near Subiaco just after midnight Wednesday when his Chevy Malibu crossed into the westbound lane into the path of a semi truck.

Both vehicles swerved into the eastbound lane where they struck head-on, killing Dyer.

Troopers investigating the wrecks reported the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the wrecks.