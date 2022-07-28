Arkansas officials call for American Rescue Plan funds to be used for water, wastewater needs





Officials say there are between $4 billion and $6 billion worth of upgrades and changes needed for Arkansas' water and wastewater infrastructure, but the issue has been an afterthought when it comes to accessing American Rescue Plan funds for the projects.

City leaders, heads of utility companies, engineering firms and others spoke Wednesday to the Joint Committee on City, County and Local Affairs about the need to use American Rescue Plan funds to address the state's water infrastructure concerns.

"What we want is a commitment that there will be a plan, a clear plan, that our industry can follow," said Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities and past president of the Arkansas Water and Wastewater Managers Association. "Any civilization doesn't last very long or do very well without access to clean water and wastewater."

Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said a Water and Wastewater Working Group's needs assessment identified more than 1,400 projects that will cost more than $5 billion in communities and rural areas across the state.

"We took those submissions and put them on a map, and it was the entire state," Wes Ward told legislators. "It wasn't region-specific, it was the entire state struggling with water and wastewater needs."

Wes Ward said the way the system works is a project is submitted to the working group or through an online portal. It must then must get approval from the Arkansas Cares Act Steering Committee before it can be considered for funding.

Officials from around the state told committee members about dire water needs in several cities, aging infrastructure, unusable rest areas and more.

"Time is of the essence," said Dennis Sternberg, executive director for the Arkansas Rural Water Association.

The water issue has taken on even more importance of late because dry conditions and extreme heat have led some counties and cities to request that residents ration their water.

The Fayetteville Utilities Department recently asked customers in east Fayetteville and Goshen to adjust their water usage, according to a release by the city.

Sternberg said Conway County Regional Water has reached its water capacity because of a lack of rainfall and extreme heat and has discussed the need to conserve water.

"What they are proposing is putting a parallel line that would increase their capacity by 44 percent," he said. "That is an immediate need. The drought will break, but it's not going to go away."

Michael Clayton, director of North Little Rock Wastewater Utility and president of the Arkansas Water and Wastewater Managers Association, said one of the themes of the organization's recent conference was the need to access American Rescue Plan funds for water and wastewater improvements.

"We have been anxiously waiting for guidance from the state," he said.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March 2021 as part of an effort to help the U.S. recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Heath Ward said there was a buzz around the industry when the American Rescue plans were announced. Many saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of dollars into the state, which led to industry members getting "shovel-ready" projects sent to the state in hopes its steering committee would send rescue funds their way.

"That has simply not happened," he said. "Many of these plans were submitted in the fall of 2021 and we haven't seen one dollar from the state. even for projects that said we can come up with 30% of money locally or 50% of the money locally."

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, said when the American Rescue Plan Act went into effect, funds were meant to assist with needs related to the covid-19 pandemic.

"There were four buckets that were specifically identified as areas where the ARPA dollars should be spent. One of those buckets was water and sewer," he said. "To date, Arkansas has spent ARPA dollars on broadband infrastructure but is yet to spend any money on water and sewer projects."

Stubblefield said American Rescue Plan funds must be spent by 2026.

"This means engineering work must be done, projects must go to bid and local funds to assist in the projects must be secured, construction must start and be complete, and all of this has to be done under the backdrop of worker shortages and inflation, " he said. "Meaning, the longer we wait, the fewer the projects can be completed and the more expensive the project will be."

Heath Ward said it seems other priorities have been set out.

"We hear there is a committee, but we don't see action or no real plan and rumors that all of the money will go to broadband. We have heard that rumor repeatedly," he said. "It's great to sit in the woods and watch your high-speed internet when you are drinking bottled water and your commode doesn't flush."

Sternberg agreed.

"Water is the essence of life, broadband isn't," he said. "I understand the need for technology, but we've got to come back to common sense sometimes."

Legislators asked the utility companies' representatives if there was a specific amount of money they were looking for when it comes to these projects.

Heath Ward said what the group is asking for isn't exactly money, but a way to submit project ideas so the ones that are worthy can get approval.

"What we are trying to do here today is get to a point where we get some numbers to work, knowing it's not going to meet everyone's needs, but right now we got nothing to work with," he said. "There is no information."

Several legislators criticized what they described as skewed priorities when it comes to how American Rescue funds have been used.

"I have watched us give away $155 million for contact tracing, which was an absolute failure," Stubblefield said. "I watched us do virtual training for schools where we had 38% or 39% participation rates. Nobody used them.

"We have thrown away money -- millions and hundreds of millions of dollars -- and yet letting go some of the most important and critical things for human life."

Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R- Walnut Ridge, a member of the steering committee that approves the use of American Rescue Plan funds, said she hasn't seen a single request for water projects presented.

"It's not that the steering committee has said we don't want to do it. It's because we have never been presented with anything," she said. "It has never made it to us to say yes or no."

Cavenaugh said the executive branch convenes the meeting of the steering committee.

"There is some frustration I will say -- I can't speak for everyone on the steering committee -- that we don't have meetings as often as we thought we would," she said.

Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, also sits on the steering committee and agreed there is a high level of frustration from the legislative side that nothing comes to them before it receives approval from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office.

"All we do is rubber stamp it," Caldwell said. "The only reason it comes before the committee is because the law requires it. ... Nothing comes to the steering committee that the governor does not want to come before the steering committee."

"I would recommend to our legislators here that if we can't get these water projects brought to the steering committee, just shut down the spending and move the money over until the next legislative session and the next administration that is coming in January where we can get some of these things done," Caldwell added.

Wes Ward pointed out that the state gives out emergency loans to fix critical equipment needs when necessary.

Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, said even if some small towns maxed out their millage and rates, they still couldn't complete some of these infrastructure upgrades on their own because of the price associated with the project.

Wes Ward agreed. He said there are areas that can afford rate increases, but some need money for clean water and can't afford it, and they can't afford a rate increase either.

"We had two situations over the last two weeks where we gave out emergency loans to rural areas that can't afford the increase," he said. "We are doing emergency loans to get them through the day-to-day.

Hutchinson said he established working groups June 29, 2021, to develop ideas, recommendations and plans for consideration from the American Rescue Plan Steering Committee. The Republican governor said the working groups consist of water and other infrastructure projects, broadband and workforce development and human capital.

"I have made it abundantly clear that utilizing American Rescue Plan funds for water projects is a priority of mine," Hutchinson said in an emailed statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "I continue to monitor different project proposals for the ARPA Steering Committee, and I am confident water and irrigation projects will be part of those proposals in the future."

Hutchinson said he created the Water and Wastewater working group within the Arkansas Rescue Plan Steering Committee and directed them to assess and quantify those needs and make recommendations for funding.

"The state received a second tranche of ARPA funding in June of this year in the amount of $836 million," he said. "I had a meeting on June 15, 2022, with Secretaries Walther, Ward, Hurst, and Preston on prioritizing the allocation of funds for projects submitted by the working groups."

Hutchinson said he had hoped to be able to recommend funding for water and wastewater system assistance last year, but new strains of covid-19 required additional resources.

"I have asked the steering committee to meet soon and make funding recommendations," he said. "The Water and Wastewater Working Group has developed eligibility criteria and is working on an implementation plan to move forward quickly once funding is made available."

Stubblefield said now is the time to come up with a plan to allocate the American Rescue Plan funds for water and wastewater projects.

"That should be a priority," he said. "We need to focus on the basics. We've got until 2026 to spend these funds. The longer we put it off -- I have seen this before -- it never gets done."



