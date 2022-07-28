Arkansas reports 900,000th covid case since March 2020

The Arkansas Department of Health's count of covid-19 cases since March 2020 rose Thursday by 1,578, pushing the total past 900,000 less than six months after it topped 800,000.

Arkansas officials have now reported 901,129 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 873,185 are considered recovered.

The increase came as the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose Thursday by 14, to 435. It was the fifth consecutive day of increases in Arkansas hospitalizations, though it's still short of the recent high of 442 hospitalizations that the state Health Department reported just over a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Health Department, rose by 10 on Thursday, to 11,699.

Thursday's increase in the total number of covid cases was smaller by more than 200 than the one a day earlier, but it was larger by 52 than the one the previous Thursday.

After falling the previous five days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,237, meaning that more than 8,650 cases were reported over the past week. That was still down from an average of more than 1,300 a day the previous week, however, and a decline from the recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active grew for the second consecutive day. Active cases rose by 237, to 16,015, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

The total as of Thursday was still down by more than 800 from its level a week earlier, however.

The numbers of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care and on ventilators both rose for the second consecutive day, reaching their highest levels in months.

The number in intensive care rose by nine, to 88, its highest level since March 12.

The number on ventilators grew by two, to 22, its highest level since April 7.

