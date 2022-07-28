Arkansas Travelers 6, Tulsa Drillers 2

Travelers 6, Drillers 2

The Arkansas Travelers erupted late after managing just one hit in the first seven innings, scoring twice in the eighth to tie the game at 2-2 before sending 10 men to the plate and adding four runs in the ninth to earn the victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Bryce Miller, making his Travs debut following a promotion from High-A Everett, scattered 5 hits over 5 innings, allowing 1 earned run while striking out 3.

Blake Wellman (1-0) earned the victory after pitching a scoreless eighth.

Drillers starter John Rooney worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, on 2 hits with 6 strikeouts. Gus Varland suffered the loss after giving up 3 runs on 4 hits in 1 inning of work.

Cade Marlowe reached base in all three of his plate appearances for the Travs, scoring twice with a single and two walks -- with one of his runs coming via a Matt Scheffler single. Scheffler finished with three RBI.