The nation in brief: Chicago jury indicts parade shooter; Wyoming judge blocks abortion ban; Oregon man blamed in fires tied to tree; Dallas airport gunfire suspect charged

Chicago jury indicts parade shooter

CHICAGO -- The man accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors previously filed seven murder charges against Robert Crimo III. They announced the grand jury's decision to indict him on 117 felony charges Wednesday.

Attorneys for Crimo have not made a formal response yet to any of the charges he faces in the shooting that killed seven people, wounded more than 30 and sent spectators fleeing the parade route in downtown Highland Park.

Prosecutors have said Crimo, 21, admitted to the shooting when police arrested him following an hourslong search July 4.

Under Illinois law, prosecutors can ask a grand jury to determine whether there is probable cause to proceed to trial. Grand jury proceedings aren't open to the public and defense attorneys cannot cross-examine witnesses.

Wyoming judge blocks abortion ban

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- A Wyoming judge temporarily blocked the state's abortion ban Wednesday just as it was taking effect, siding with a firebombed women's health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution.

Attorneys arguing before Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens in Jackson disagreed over whether the Wyoming Constitution provides a right to abortion. Owens was sympathetic, however, with arguments that the ban left pregnant patients with dangerous complications and their doctors in a difficult position.

"That is a possible irreparable injury to the plaintiffs. They are left with no guidance," Owens said.

The hearing came a day after Indiana Republican lawmakers narrowly advanced a plan to ban nearly all abortions, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters who say the bill goes too far and anti-abortion activists who say it doesn't go far enough.

Those suing in Wyoming include a nonprofit opening a Casper women's and LGBTQ health clinic that would have offered abortions. A May arson attack has set back the clinic's opening until at least the end of the year.

The four Wyoming women and two nonprofits that sued claim the law violates several rights guaranteed by the state constitution, including a "fundamental right to be left alone by the government."

The lawsuit claims the ban will harm the women -- two obstetricians, a pregnant nurse and a University of Wyoming law student -- by outlawing potentially life-saving treatment options for their patients or themselves.

Oregon man blamed in fires tied to tree

SALEM, Ore. -- A man who reportedly ignited wildfires in a remote corner of Oregon was apprehended by three local residents and tied to a tree until police arrived, a sheriff said Tuesday.

Federal, state and county authorities responded to a call from a U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee who reported a man was walking along a gravel road and setting fires some 25 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Ground crews assisted by local residents and three helicopters quickly got two fires under control, Curry County Sheriff John Ward said.

Meanwhile, three people found the suspect walking on the road near the fires and detained him.

"It was reported that the suspect became very combative with the three residents and had to be tied to a tree to subdue him," Ward said. "An ambulance crew was asked to respond due to some injuries that the suspect apparently received from falling down."

After being treated at a hospital, Trennon Smith, 30, of Veneta, Ore., was jailed on charges of arson and reckless burning, Ward said. Bond was set at $100,000.

Dallas airport gunfire suspect charged

DALLAS -- A woman accused of firing several gunshots in a Dallas airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she fired one round toward a police officer, according to a warrant.

The officer then shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after Monday's shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport. Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said Tuesday that Odufuwa, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, could face additional charges.

Odufuwa entered the ticketing area, then went into a restroom, emerging with her hands in the pockets of a hooded sweatshirt, according to the arrest warrant. Garcia said she then returned and said she had an announcement to make.

"Witnesses say Odufuwa started to ramble, talking about a marriage, incarceration and that she was going to blow up the airport, and then pulls a handgun from her sweatshirt," Garcia said.

She fired two rounds into the ceiling before Dallas Officer Ronald Cronin told her to drop the weapon and she then fired in his direction, the arrest warrant said. Garcia said Cronin took cover and fired, striking her multiple times. Cronin was not struck, nor was anyone besides Odufuwa.





An agent talks with passengers at the Southwest Airlines ticketing counters at Dallas Love Field Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Dallas, where a shooting occurred the day before. The A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



Dallas police Chief Eddie García, left, and FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno chat while watching surveillance footage of a shooting at Dallas Love Field airport during a press conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Portia Odufuwa, accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



Dallas police Chief Eddie García, left, and FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno chat while watching surveillance footage of a shooting at Dallas Love Field airport during a press conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Portia Odufuwa, accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



Dallas police Chief Eddie García, right, and FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno watch surveillance footage of police officers responding to the scene of a shooting at Dallas Love Field airport during a press conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Portia Odufuwa, accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



Dallas police watch over the ticketing hall at Dallas Love Field Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Dallas, where a shooting occurred the day before. The A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



A worker repairs a doorway in to the ticketing hall at Dallas Love Field Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Dallas, where a shooting occurred the day before. The A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



Dallas police Chief Eddie García, left, and FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno watch surveillance footage of alleged shooter Portia Odufuwa enter Dallas Love Field airport during a press conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Odufuwa, accused of firing several gunshots inside the airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to an arrest warrant. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

