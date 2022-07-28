Children’s book sale at Bentonville library kicks off today





BENTONVILLE -- The Friends of the Bentonville Library will host its annual summer children's book sale today through Saturday.

The sale will be held in the public library's Rotary Conference Room and the Walmart Community Room at 405 S. Main St., according to a news release.

The first day of the sale will be an Educator Appreciation Day. A 25% discount will be offered to all educators from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

A preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Memberships can be purchased at the door. Memberships are $10 a year for individuals and $25 a year for families, according to the release.

The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. During the three-day sale, every child accompanied by an adult will receive one free book, according to the release.

More than 40,000 children's books will be for sale, and prices will be 50 cents for softcover and $1 for hardcover books. Specialty books will be priced as marked. New inventory will be added each day, according to the release.

Books that will be available include board books, picture books, early readers, chapter books, nonfiction, classics, graphic novels and young adult. Educator resources will also be available, according to the release.

A sample of children's books available at the sale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)





