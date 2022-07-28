First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold its monthly food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3. The food will will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis. Details: (870) 534-2873.

McGehee board to meet

The McGehee School Board will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. today at Conner Middle School Library, according to a news release. Details: (870) 222-3670, ext. 1402.

Grady center to hold jubilee

A Community Expo Jubilee will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Grady Community Center at Grady. The Carnell Russ Branch NAACP will sponsor the event, according to a news release.

The jubilee will include jump houses, old fashion sack races, musical chairs, and refreshments such as hot dogs, lemonade, popcorn, and watermelon slices.

The event will also include information on covid, NAACP, back-to-school tips, Get Out To Vote Rally, and Meet A Candidate for the November Election. Details: Leatrice Russ-Glenns - info: lbruss@ualr.edu.

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

"Join us for an evening of delicious food as you enjoy samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. This event is put on by the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network," according to http://pinebluffchamber.chambermaster.com/ Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

UAMS works with Big Brothers Big Sisters

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Pathways Academy is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas (BBBSCA) on a mentorship initiative.

The partnership will benefit Pathways participants in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Hot Springs. One of the initiative's goals is to match each student with a mentor, according to a news release.

BBBSCA is providing sessions during which Pathways students will learn the meaning of mentorship and how to identify mentors in their lives. The sessions will run through the 2022-23 academic year.

"We're very excited to get started with this mentorship service and watch as it helps change the lives of our scholars," said Shanea Nelson, Ph.D., executive director of Pathways Academy.

Pathways Academy is an educational and community engagement program focused on preparing underrepresented and low-income K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences (STEM-H) disciplines. It aims to increase the number of students from those groups who pursue medical, health or scientific careers.

Program offers family resources

Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, is encouraging families to use the agency's resources to assist them in preparing children for school, according to a news release.

One of the resources is Better Beginnings' Tips for Saying Goodbye at Child Care. Tips include how to talk to your child about going to child care; being cheerful and reassuring; making drop-off quick; and avoiding drop-off mistakes like going back to your child once you've said goodbye.

For similar resources or to learn more, follow Better Beginnings on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit arbetterbeginnings.com.