Convention center faces negative balance

Expenses for the Pine Bluff Convention Center have pushed its balance into the red according to center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey in his financial report during the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion finance meeting on Monday.

In the June financial overview for the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission (CACC) year-to-date, budget revenue was $657,600 with budget expense of $602,641, making the year-to-date budget net $54,959.

Year-to-date actual revenue was $618,727 and actual expenses were $1,183,000, making the actual net minus $364,383. The June actual revenue was $786,145 and actual expenses were $824,121 with a net of minus $37,976.

"One of the reasons that we have these numbers, during the summer, it's really slow but we've been doing a lot of renovations," said McCorvey.

In January, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported several projects were needed for the convention center. Right before the King Cotton Holiday Classic basketball tournament, wind from a storm blew an opening in the back of the arena that had to be repaired. The wind also blew off pieces of the facade on top of the auditorium, poking holes in the roof and causing leaks in the building.

Other projects included repairing and painting the auditorium and the arena ceiling, which were filled with stains and damage from the hail storm, upgrading the heating and air conditioning air filtration with a modern filter system that will filter out airborne germs, and adding a 14-foot security fence on the loading dock, located in the back of the arena on the Missouri Street side, to provide security for employees and talent as well as prevent theft.

McCorvey said the fence project cost $40,950. The facade repair on the auditorium was $4,210. Arena and auditorium painting was $177,800. New appliances were purchased for the kitchen costing $42,116.

"We took on the Forward Fest and ended up spending $113,467, and we did an asbestos survey of the hotel which came in at $24,000," said McCorvey who added the Parks and Recreation Department was to pay for the cost of Forward Fest.

McCorvey said the majority of his budget paid for the renovations.

Understanding the renovations, Pine Bluff council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. asked how the cost ended up going from Parks and Recreation to the Convention Center.

"Well, politics," said McCorvey, pointing out it cost $225,000 to put on the King Cotton tournament. "The bills have to be paid."

In a follow-up interview with McCorvey, he explained the Pine Bluff Convention Center was asked to step in because there was a need to take care of the expenses so the vendors for Forward Fest would be paid in time. According to McCorvey, the process the city has to go through to retrieve funding would have delayed the payments to the vendors who were expecting payment.

During the A&P finance meeting, McCorvey said advancing the payment put a strain on his budget. In the follow-up interview, he also said it delayed him from starting projects he had in his budget to get done but he wanted to help out since he was able. He said he received a $200,000 reimbursement from the city last week.

"You're paying talent and there was no charge to see the talent," McCorvey said during the meeting. "It was a free concert and we ended up having to take on the expense for that. I talked with [Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan] Watley. If they're going to do this next year, we're going to need more than just $200,000 for that event. That's a discussion for the next budget cycle."

McCorvey said sponsorships would help cut down the costs but, for King Cotton, it should start by Jan. 1. Council member Glen Brown Jr. asked if McCorvey was looking into trying to get naming rights for certain parts of the convention center, stating it would be a good source of money.

McCorvey said he is in talks with one potential sponsor. With the many renovations needed, McCorvey said it is going to cost "serious" dollars and even though he has received reimbursement from the city, he said $90,000 of it is earmarked for the Marriott Hotel.

The old Plaza Hotel, which is connected to the Pine Bluff Convention Center, was purchased by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency for $1.2 million in 2019. McCorvey is trying to get the hotel branded.

Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels, a Little Rock hotel management and development company, was selected to oversee the development of the hotel property. The P3 Group would be responsible for overseeing the demolition and reconstruction or renovation of the hotel.

"It cost $90,000 to get a franchise flag," said McCorvey. "Yes, I got some additional money, but again after these expenses and renovations, those will cost me."

Signature community events like the King Cotton are what McCorvey said people look forward to every year, but organizers have to figure out a way to do some tweaking.

"People won't work for free," said McCorvey, referring to the tournament employees who were paid for their services.

George Stepps suggested all teams at the King Cotton basketball tournament be from Arkansas because "people will come to see their own."

Brown agreed, saying while it's nice to have the top McDonald's All-American player come to Arkansas, the fan base may not be as significant as if there was a standout player from Fayetteville or Jonesboro.

"They are more likely to bring family and friends to Pine Bluff for an All-Arkansas King Cotton tournament," Brown said. "We would benefit more as a host if those individuals come in and get rooms, gas, and food," he said. "Our goal is to increase tourism and revenue and it's hard to do that if we are spending money to bring people in and they are not really producing much for us."

McCorvey said the next financial meeting will reflect the new revenue accrual, which will improve the negative balance. He is also expecting ticket sales for the Frankie Beverly and Maze concert to help improve the amount.