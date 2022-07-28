Marriage Licenses

David Smith, 40, of North Little Rock and Shaundreka Ingram, 38, of Little Rock.

Emmanuel Duarte, 42, and Alejandra Guerrero Pena, 38, both of Little Rock.

James Hinton, 53, and Tamara Ross, 46, both of Little Rock.

Bobby Holleman, 56, and Wendy Turbeville, 43, both of Little Rock.

Micah Deshazer, 39, and Martia White, 28, both of Hot Springs.

Divorces

FILED

22-2645. Freida Landers v. Larry Landers.

22-2656. Corey Melton v. Courtney Caflin.

GRANTED

20-1223. Stephanie Scott v. Lawrence Scott.

21-340. Luba Chandler v. Billy Chandler.

22-861. Thomas Pledger v. Jennifer Pledger.