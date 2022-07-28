Damien Echols files notice that he will appeal DNA test denial to Arkansas Supreme Court.

Damien Echols has filed notice that he will appeal a recent Crittenden County Circuit Court ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

On June 23, Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander denied Echols' request to retest evidence from a 1993 triple homicide using a new DNA testing technology.

Known as the West Memphis Three, Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley were convicted a year after the slayings of three 8-year-old boys.

Echols, Baldwin and Misskelley spent years in prison until their release in 2011 after agreeing to a deal known as an Alford Plea. The plea granted them immediate freedom and allowed them to maintain their innocence, but they remained convicted in the murders.

No DNA evidence ever linked the three men, who were teenagers at the time, to the murders.

Echols' attorney, Patrick Benca, filed a petition for the new DNA testing, citing state law that was codified after the passage of Act 1780 of 2001.

Judge Alexander ruled that, under Act 1780 of 2001, Echols must be in custody to be granted permission to retest evidence from the case. And he is not in custody.

"Our General Assembly did not make scientific testing based on new technology an independent form of post-conviction relief," Alexander wrote in her order. "Instead, the legislature amended statutory law to make scientific testing based on new technology a form of habeas corpus relief."

Latin for "that you have the body," a writ of habeas corpus is typically used to bring a prisoner or other detainee before the court to determine if the person's imprisonment or detention is lawful, according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School.

"When a petitioner is not in custody, the circuit court does not have the jurisdiction to grant habeas corpus relief," wrote Alexander, citing two rulings, one federal and one from the Arkansas Supreme Court.

"The Court finds the petitioner is not in custody," Alexander wrote. "So the Court has no jurisdiction to grant him habeas corpus relief. Therefore, the Court must deny his Act 1780 habeas corpus relief."

Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman had argued in a court filing in February that "When the State has no one in custody to bring to court, habeas corpus isn't an available remedy."

"To allow a non-prisoner to seek Act 1780 relief would make the habeas corpus statute absurd," wrote Chrestman. "Under statutory law, if new DNA testing -- like Defendant seeks -- excludes him, the circuit court has two options: grant a new trial or resentence. When a defendant has completed their sentence, it makes no sense to grant them a new trial. Nor does it make sense to resentence them."

In a response filed a week later, Benca wrote that Chrestman's conclusion "is based on the flawed assumption that the only consequence that matters from a conviction is its sentence."

Benca filed the notice of appeal on Friday in Crittenden County Circuit Court.

"In light of the case history, Echols believes that proper jurisdiction is before the Arkansas Supreme Court," wrote Benca.