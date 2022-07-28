Donations sought to help surviving 13-year-old girl bury parents, siblings after Nob Hill house fire

NOB HILL -- A GoFundMe page has been set up for the surviving family member of the two adults and four children found dead in the wake of a fire early Sunday.

The victims were parents Carlos Aguilar and Marisol Corona and children Mario Enrique Aguilar, 9; Daniela Aguilar, 7; and 4-year-old twins Karla Aguilar and Marisol Aguilar, according to the GoFundMe page.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office news release Monday released the ages of the children but not their names.

The Springdale School District publicized the GoFundMe page in an email to patrons Wednesday with the message, "Please consider relief support for the Aguilar-Corona Family."

The couple's oldest child, a 13-year-old girl, escaped the fire at 21325 Treehouse Road, which was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Four nearby fire departments -- Nob Hill, Goshen, Round Mountain and Hindsville -- responded to the scene. The trailer home had a Springdale address but was outside the city limits. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The victims' bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and make positive identification, according to the Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not confirmed the victims' names or the name of the survivor.

The GoFundMe page states, "We aim to use these funds to help with the costs of the funeral, take care of some debts for the brother, and use the rest on the sole surviving daughter as no child should ever have to feel such suffering at a young age. The eldest daughter is 13 and will need all the help she can get to rebuild her life and hopefully have enough to go to college or pursue other future endeavors."

It lists $90,000 as the fundraising goal. As of late Wednesday, more than $14,000 had been raised, according to the page, which was created late Tuesday.