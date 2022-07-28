DU recognized for fundraising

Arkansas demonstrated its importance to waterfowl conservation Saturday and Sunday at the 85th Annual National Ducks Unlimited Convention in New Orleans.

The national organization recognized Arkansas Ducks Unlimited for several achievements. Arkansas DU ranks second nationally for having the most new Life Sponsors. A Life Sponsor has donated $10,000 to the organization. Arkansas DU also ranks second nationally largest number of planned gifts. Members that bequeath money and property to DU are part of the organization's Feather Society.

Also, Arkansas Ducks Unlimited ranks third nationally in the number of volunteers, No. 8 in event income growth, No. 9 for the most new Major Sponsor upgrades, and No. 10 in event attendance growth.

Additionally, Arkansas DU received the Presidential Merit Award for surpassing all three major gift category goals, and the Silver Excellence Award for an increase in event revenue and attendance over the previous year's performance.

Those recognitions are phenomenal considering perceptions about declining duck hunting quality in parts of Arkansas. Natural State hunters are concerned about changing migration patterns and the perilous state of some of our most popular hunting areas, but they remain committed to creating and enhancing waterfowl habitat.

Two pandemic years made fundraising very difficult. Chapter banquets are the state organization's primary means of fundraising. Social distancing mandates precluded banquets in 2020, and while gatherings resumed in 2021-22, they were few in number, and many were canceled.

Corey Dunn, the director of development for Arkansas Ducks Unlimited, said the organization's financial performance demonstrates the commitment of the state's duck hunting community to provide waterfowl habitat even in the most challenging times.

"DU's conservation footprint stretches across North America," Dunn said. "This critical work extends through the Prairie Pothole Region down to the Gulf Coast and from the Klamath Basin of California all the way to the shores of the North Atlantic and beyond. Examples of this work are showcased right here in the Natural State.

"Through their partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and (the Arkansas Game and Fish) Foundation, over 50,000 acres of public green tree reservoirs are being restored," Dunn continued. "The Rice Stewardship Program, led by Ducks Unlimited and USA Rice, provides crucial wintering habitat for migrating waterfowl while working with farmers on sustainable practices to produce a more robust crop. DU is also supporting Doug Osborne with the University of Arkansas at Monticello with an ongoing winter mallard banding and GPS transmitter research project that is shaping the future of waterfowl management."

Delta Waterfowl expo

It's not too hot or too early to dream about duck hunting, and you can get a preview Friday through Sunday at the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunter's Expo at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The expo will cover about 80,000 square foot of floor space, with booths and exhibits from many companies selling firearms, ammunition, decoys, duck calls, duck hunting apparel and pet food.

Live demonstrations and seminars will occur throughout the event on three stages, including the Duck Dog Stage, the Duck Hunter Stage and the Delta Waterfowl Stage.

Wild game chefs will share tips and recipes for preparing duck and goose. There will also be decoy carving demonstrations, a duck calling contest and, at 11 a.m., Friday, a duck dog parade.

Event hours will be Friday Noon – 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission will be $10 daily, or you can buy a three-day pass for $25. Admission to the Champions of Delta luncheon on Saturday costs $50. To buy tickets, visit www.deltawaterfowlexpo.com.

Rain relief

Although the effects of drought are worrisome in many quarters, it has at least allowed Bayou Meto WMA to drain and allow the woods to dry.

About this time last year, the WMA was flooded. It is very bad for red oak trees to be inundated this late in the summer. Bayou Meto was underwater a few weeks ago.

The first segment of duck season will be Nov. 19-27. It seems like a long time distant, but once football season starts and we start hunting doves and squirrels, duck season will be upon us in a snap. After the summer we've had, I say it can't get here quick enough.