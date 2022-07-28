EDITORIAL: Correction

On second thought, and second read, and second edit, it turns out that the Squad members who were protesting in front of the Supreme Court the other day were arrested. Their handcuffs might have been faked, but fact checkers note that you don't have to be thrown in the slammer in shackles to be "arrested."

Which contradicts what we wrote in this column Wednesday.

We've been writing a lot this month about our pal Paul Greenberg, and his rules for editorial writing. We are reminded of one of them: "Don't be afraid to run a correction. It'll be the best-read thing on the page."

Maybe. But it doesn't make them easier to write.

Our apologies.