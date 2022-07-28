EDITORIAL: What a mess

It's been the Arkansas political version of Chutes and Ladders. With a lot more chutes than ladders.

The Arkansas Legislative Council rescinded its $500 million approval for education spending earlier this month--money from the American Rescue Plan--in the middle of plans to go into a special session to cut taxes. Teachers, who would like raises more than tax cuts, questioned why their salaries couldn't be a Top 10 priority someday. Especially given the raises teachers are getting in border states. So the council said the money could be spent to give bonuses to teachers--because who doesn't like bonuses?

And as an Extra Added Bonus, as the cereal boxes used to say, the bonuses would spend one-time money for one-time expenses. Then the governor said, um, folks, some districts have already made plans to spend their American Rescue money, which means that some teachers might get bonuses, and others might not . . . .

Now nobody is happy.

Do we have at least that much right, as of today?

We see teachers are protesting now. The governor had wanted to give them a full raise and match Mississippi at least. (Mississippi!) The governor complains that the Legislative Council has thrown school districts a curve ball. Oh, and school districts! Now they've been thrown under the (school) bus because the state has told teachers to go to their superintendents for this money, which said superintendents might or might not still have on the books.

What a mess.

And we doubt many of the legislative types on the Legislative Council are happy about all the papers being filled with stories about how things aren't working out. It might be that the council had good intentions. But you know where the road to good intentions leads: down the chute.

There are many reasons why some school districts say they can't give across-the-board bonuses to teachers, and the governor listed some of them the other day when he spoke to educators at one of their summer conferences. The reasons are valid.

One of the reasons, according to the governor, is that some districts have already used the money for bonuses, but tied those checks to education results.

Now even those who are pushing education reform aren't happy. Because all districts should be tying bonuses to education results, not just some.

Across-the-board bonuses would be little more than an across-the-board raise--for one year. With no guarantee the money will be there next year. No wonder teachers don't consider that a real raise. (Because it isn't.) But across-the-board bonuses aren't even the best idea for giving out bonuses.

Those who'd prefer real education reform in Arkansas would tell you that tying bonuses to teacher performance is the way to make a real difference. Billions have been spent on education in this state since Lakeview required the state to get serious about K-12 school funding. But only $7 million a year goes toward rewarding success, through one program that cuts checks for the top schools.

Here we had federal money in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and still the state couldn't find a way to put it into bonuses for the best teachers. Talk about retention. What better way to hold onto the very best teachers than to show them appreciation? Yes, the money in the bank would be a significant perk.

But teachers are people, too. And would appreciate the recognition of a job well done. When it is well done. Instead of just spreading the money around to everybody, good teacher, bad teacher, and teacher sleeping-walking to retirement.

It seems this latest tug-of-war (and Chutes and Ladders) will continue for a bit. Which tends to happen in government when nobody is happy.

Maybe the governor, the legislative branch, and especially taxpayers and parents, will demand better results for the money we are spending. And the best way to do that is to tie the money we are spending . . . .

To results.