Five Bentonville School Board positions up for election this fall

BENTONVILLE -- Five of the School Board's seven positions will be up for election in November, and at least one current board member isn't planning to run again.

The candidate filing period begins at noon Wednesday and ends at noon Aug. 10. Candidates will be on the ballot during the general election Nov. 8.

Bentonville is the only Northwest Arkansas school district holding its board elections in November. Other districts did their elections in May.

In the past, the Bentonville School Board had seven positions based on geographic zones. Board members served five-year terms, with one or two coming up for election each year.

Five positions are up for election at once this year because members voted unanimously in November to restructure the zones, according to Eric White, board president. Five positions are based on geographic zones and two are at-large positions, he said.

White drew names from a hat last year to determine which members would have first choice of serving in the at-large positions; Willie Cowgur and Kelly Carlson both accepted the at-large assignments and do not have to run for election this year.

"The main reason our School Board decided to do this is it gives every voter more of a voice on School Board elections," White said.

When board positions were based entirely on geographic zones, residents got to vote only once every five years when the position representing their zone came up for election, White said. Adding two at-large positions will allow voters to cast their ballots three times in five years -- for their zone representative and the two at-large positions, he said.

The board had to redraw zones anyway because of the 2020 census results, which showed the seven zones became unbalanced in population. A new zone map is posted on the district website. The School District encompasses 142 square miles including most of Bentonville and portions of Bella Vista, Cave Springs, Centerton, Highfill, Little Flock and Rogers.

In order to run for a board position, candidates must be qualified voters who live in the respective zone, according to the district website. They must file a petition with at least 20 signatures from qualified registered voters from their zone and complete and file an affidavit of eligibility and political practices pledge with the County Clerk's Office.

Petition forms are available at any County Clerk's office or on the Benton County website, vote.bentoncountyar.gov.

Board members should be big-picture thinkers who are passionate about public education and the Bentonville School District, White said. Tony Prothro, of the Arkansas School Board Association, gave a presentation about board member responsibilities during the April board meeting that may be helpful to people considering running for the position, White said. A video of the meeting and presentation can be found on the district's YouTube channel.

When board members meet after the November elections, they will draw a term length, ranging from one to five years, so that all five positions don't come up for election at one time, White said.

White, the Zone 4 representative, was elected in 2016 and ran unopposed for reelection last year. He said he has yet to decide whether he will run this year. While his kids have graduated and moved on from the school system, he still has a love for Bentonville Schools, he said.

"It's a tough decision," he said.

Board member Matt Burgess, elected in 2013 and reelected in 2018, said he doesn't plan to run for another term representing Zone 3. In the nine years Burgess has been on the board, he has seen a lot of growth and many positive changes, he said.

"I've served two terms, and it's important for other people's ideas to be shared in the community as well," Burgess said.

Burgess said he will remain involved with the district. His wife is a teacher, and his daughter is a high school student, he said.

Jennifer Faddis, who was elected in 2020 and represents Zone 2, said she plans to file for reelection.

Mike Swanson, the Zone 5 representative, won election to the board last year, defeating incumbent Joe Quinn. He said he is still deciding whether to run for another term.

Brent Leas, who represents Zone 1, did not respond to an email Tuesday, or a voicemail and text message Wednesday.

For more information about board elections or to view a zone map, visit the board of education page on the district website, bentonvillek12.org.