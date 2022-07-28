Get to know: DB commitment RJ Johnson

Arkansas defensive back commitment RJ Johnson is a big fan of Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, but not of snakes or Brussels sprouts.
He became Arkansas’ 15th pledge on June 25 after officially visiting Fayetteville the week before.
Johnson, 6-2, 200, of Atlanta (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian, picked the Razorbacks over offers from Florida, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and other schools.
Nickname: RJ
Favorite thing about playing DB: Being able to take away opposing teams' best WR
Coach Bowman is: A phenomenal teacher and leader who’s passionate and knows a lot about the game
Funniest football moment: On the field, it’s business
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
My mom is always on me to: Be the best person on and off the field. Demanding hard work in every area of life.
Must-watch TV: Outer Banks
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
What superpower would you choose if given the option: I would either want to be able to fly or time travel
My two pet peeves are: Smacking and when people aren’t up front
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James
My hidden talent is: I can draw
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick fil-A, because it’s fast and great service.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Fried chicken or ham, mac & cheese, collard greens, rice and bread, or seafood
I will never ever eat: Brussels sprouts
Favorite junk food: Oreos
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Vanilla bean with caramel drizzle from Starbucks
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Greta Onieogou from All American
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: California
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Cat or dog person and why: Dog person, because cats aren’t as exciting
Do you think aliens really exist: No
I get emotional when: Thinking about my grandmother, who recently passed
Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tik Tok: Instagram (@trxppy_rj)
Best advice I’ve received: Stay the course and don’t give up
Role model and why: LeBron James, because he does so much for the community while also being the best player to ever play the game
Three words to describe me: Loyal, dedicated, worker
People would be surprised that I: Never had a household pet in my life