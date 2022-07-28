Get to know: DB commitment RJ Johnson

Arkansas defensive back commitment RJ Johnson is a big fan of Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, but not of snakes or Brussels sprouts.

He became Arkansas’ 15th pledge on June 25 after officially visiting Fayetteville the week before.

Johnson, 6-2, 200, of Atlanta (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian, picked the Razorbacks over offers from Florida, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and other schools.

Nickname: RJ

Favorite thing about playing DB: Being able to take away opposing teams' best WR

Coach Bowman is: A phenomenal teacher and leader who’s passionate and knows a lot about the game

Funniest football moment: On the field, it’s business

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

My mom is always on me to: Be the best person on and off the field. Demanding hard work in every area of life.

Must-watch TV: Outer Banks

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: I would either want to be able to fly or time travel

My two pet peeves are: Smacking and when people aren’t up front

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

My hidden talent is: I can draw

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick fil-A, because it’s fast and great service.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Fried chicken or ham, mac & cheese, collard greens, rice and bread, or seafood

I will never ever eat: Brussels sprouts

Favorite junk food: Oreos

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Vanilla bean with caramel drizzle from Starbucks

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Greta Onieogou from All American

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: California

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Cat or dog person and why: Dog person, because cats aren’t as exciting

Do you think aliens really exist: No

I get emotional when: Thinking about my grandmother, who recently passed

Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tik Tok: Instagram (@trxppy_rj)

Best advice I’ve received: Stay the course and don’t give up

Role model and why: LeBron James, because he does so much for the community while also being the best player to ever play the game

Three words to describe me: Loyal, dedicated, worker

People would be surprised that I: Never had a household pet in my life