• Dan Fink of the San Rafael, Calif., police department said "part of the investigating is finding out why this specific business was targeted" after a burglar returned to the scene of the crime when he left his keys while stealing petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts' corporate office.

• Jasper Michael Wagner of Tupelo, Miss., could get up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing the downtown Community Bank, getting $5,000 and making a getaway only to be apprehended in an Alabama hotel room about four hours later.

• Stephen Wetherall, CEO of Lucapa Diamond Co., said "you're certainly looking at a very rare article" after a 170-carat pink diamond, dubbed the Lulo Rose, was discovered in Angola, notable for its size but also because "only one in 10,000 ... is colored pink."

• Thomas Muehleck, an assistant U.S. attorney, said a U.S. defense contractor and his wife charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, who for decades lived under the identities of dead children, are pictured in faded Polaroids wearing uniforms of the KGB.

• William Stephen Hayes of Britain prompted a flight from London to Los Angeles to set down in Salt Lake City, Utah, after authorities say he grabbed another passenger by the throat and tried to hit and bite him, persisting with his outburst even after he'd been handcuffed.

• Francisco Marte, who owns a bodega in the Bronx, declared, "Bacon, egg and cheese -- you can't take that sandwich away; that's the favorite sandwich for the New Yorkers," even as inflation has raised his price for the commuter staple from $2.50 to $4.50.

• Masato Saito, an official in Yamaguchi, Japan, said "I have never seen anything like this my entire life" as dozens of people have been attacked by macaque monkeys, prompting city hall to hire a special unit to hunt them with tranquilizer guns.

• Sabrina Bell, a twice-suspended Indiana circuit court judge, agreed to resign and not seek judicial office again after being arrested in a domestic dispute and charged with hitting someone in view of a child.

• Eddie Anderson, a Georgia chief magistrate judge, was arrested on charges of making a terrorist threat and violating his oath of office after he was accused of threatening a man who confronted him about taking vegetables from his garden.