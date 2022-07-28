James Blackman back under the microscope at Sun Belt Media Days as ASU’s starting quarterback

NEW ORLEANS -- James Blackman concedes he's not much of a talker, at least when it comes to speaking with reporters.

The 6-5, 202-pound quarterback is a physical presence -- even more so this year after adding 12 pounds of muscle mass -- but he prefers to stay in the background, doing most of his talking between the lines.

That fact alone made his presence as one of Arkansas State University's two player representatives Wednesday at Sun Belt Conference Media Days, along with linebacker Kivon Bennett, worth noting. But if making the rounds with both league and national media didn't put the one-time Florida State starter back in the spotlight, Red Wolves Coach Butch Jones did when he confirmed Blackman as his Week 1 starter.

"It's his job," Jones told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "This is the first time he [will know] going into a season he's the starting quarterback. ... I see a change in him. I see a confidence level like I've never seen in him. I feel a poise, a calmness about him."

In some respects, Jones' pronouncement was inevitable. Layne Hatcher, who held the starting job after Blackman suffered a shoulder injury Oct. 7, transferred to Texas State. Sophomore Wyatt Beagal changed positions from quarterback to wide receiver.

True freshman Jaxon Dailey was the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster until ASU added Miami (Ohio) transfer A.J. Mayer.

But it wasn't until the very first series against Central Arkansas last September that Jones revealed who'd be under center, with Blackman trotting out alongside the first-team offense. That lasted a little more than a half until Hatcher came in and led a comeback, started Week 2 against Memphis and stirred up a second straight season of controversy at quarterback.

As much consternation as the shuffling created on the outside, it also caused internal strife for Blackman.

"You're pressing because you know it's an opportunity that you don't want to mess up on," Blackman said. "You can get caught up in the competition instead of competing with yourself, being the best you each and every day, understanding what you're trying to get accomplished.

"Now, understanding that this is our show, I'm just here to run with it and take the opportunity in full stride because the opportunity has presented itself. It's on me to live out the dream."

The progression began from the moment Blackman walked out of the ASU locker room for the second half against Coastal Carolina, not in uniform but rather in a black hoodie, his right arm tucked in a sling.

He didn't know that his season was over, yet it was evident he'd be on the sidelines for a while.

That's when the South Bay, Fla., native "became more obsessed in the game of football."

Some of that was understanding his role had changed. No longer could Blackman directly impact the game itself. His influence would come by being the "CEO quarterback" Jones desires, leading from the bench and in the meeting rooms.

Extenuating circumstances allowed Blackman to reexamine things further. He didn't travel to ASU's game at South Alabama in late October, instead returning to Florida for a funeral.

Although Blackman declined to elaborate Wednesday, he said there were multiple deaths among family and close friends.

"It opened up my eyes to how much I love this game of football," Blackman said.

Since the end of spring practice, Blackman said he has rewatched all of his snaps from last season, comparing his tendencies across different pass concepts.

He said he asks questions of himself each time. What was his body language? Were the mechanics in place? Why was one pass perfect and the next one in the dirt?

As much as anything in his career, consistency has eluded Blackman. In two of his four seasons at Florida State, he threw for more than 2,200 yards with at least 17 touchdowns. In the others, he played just seven games. And that was with three different head coaches -- Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart and Mike Norvell -- plus new offensive coordinators each year.

Blackman has an established relationship with Jones, who recruited him out of high school in south Florida as far back as 2016. Keith Heckendorf remains the Red Wolves' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Although leading receiver Corey Rucker is gone via the transfer portal, a majority of key passing game pieces will resume their roles around the sixth-year quarterback.

On paper, everything is in place for Blackman to elevate ASU, especially in a Sun Belt West Division that lacks a clear No. 2 behind reigning division champion Louisiana-Lafayette.

"It's not really about my play. I know I can play at a high level," Blackman said. "When I keep my mental [game] consistent, it's going to be very, very special."

Entering his 12th season as a head coach, Jones said he considers preseason polls to be little more than clutter and distraction. But he knows his players are aware of the expectations coming off a 2-10 season.

No one has the potential to shift those predictions more than Blackman.

"I see the intangibles, a total understanding of the offense, the ability to speak and teach the offense ...[and] a confidence," Jones said. "You have to earn the right to be [at media day] and James has done that."