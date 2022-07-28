Lady Lions to host Hogs

The University of Arkansas will open its women's basketball season with a first-ever trip to Pine Bluff in November.

The Razorbacks released their nonconference schedule Wednesday, and it begins with a visit to sister school University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Nov. 7. Game time and ticket information have not yet been announced.

The teams from the sister campuses are meeting for the third year in a row. Arkansas won the first two meetings in Fayetteville, 86-52 on Dec. 21, 2020, and 96-53 last Nov. 12.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors called the upcoming visit to UAPB "historic" in a news release.

"Coach [Dawn] Thornton is building an SEC [Southeastern Conference]-like roster at our system/sister school in a basketball-loving city. It will be an amazing atmosphere for us to tip off the 2022-23 nonconference slate."

UAPB, which went 13-16 last season, made news during the offseason by landing University of Georgia transfer Maori Davenport, who will team up with fellow five-star recruit and returning leading scorer Zaay Green, who previously played at Texas A&M University.

Thornton retweeted an announcement of the game, tagging Neighbors: "Much love and admiration to you and your program @coachneighbors!! @UAPBLionsRoar & @UAPBLionsWBB can't wait to host you here in 'The Bluff!!!'"

UAPB is expected to release its schedule by next week, according to a spokesman.

The game will be the first of four games the Razorbacks play against in-state Division I programs. The University of Central Arkansas will visit Fayetteville for Arkansas' Kids Day game Nov. 11, Arkansas will take on UA Little Rock on Nov. 20, and the Hogs will host Arkansas State University on Dec. 11.

Arkansas went 18-14 last season and lost to the University of Utah in the first round of the NCAA tournament.