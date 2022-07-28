Pence upheld oath

The recent revelation exposed by the Jan. 6 committee shows Donald Trump refusing to call on his followers to stop the destruction in the attempt to overturn the democratic election for 187 minutes, a little over three hours, while Vice President Mike Pence took the constitutional mandate to "preserve, protect and defend," as the president's oath requires, by calling Gen. Mark Milley and issuing orders to get the military/Guard to the Capitol to put the insurrection down.

So it seems Trump literally abdicated his presidency to Pence. Thank you, President Pence.

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview

Because of the Ninth

I am befuddled as to why no one is citing the Ninth Amendment, the section of the Bill of Rights wherein our right to privacy resides. There is nothing confusing or ambiguous about: "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people."

Because of the Ninth, the Constitution is a living document rather than a relic of the 18th century. The founders knew they were only at step one of forming a more perfect union; that freedom and liberty should expand with the times. Do the so-called "originalists" really want to take us back two-and-a-half centuries, or are they originalists only when it suits their political and/or religious agendas?

The Ninth clearly leaves rights such as privacy, bodily autonomy, intimate association, et al., to the people, not legislators or judges. Zygotes and embryos, like corporations (I'm looking at you, Citizens United) are not people, no matter what a gaggle of political-appointee, fundamentalist judges say. But they will be treated as such until the actual people care enough to claim their rights and get out and vote.

BILL KING

Eureka Springs

Is that what we want?

There is a photo circulating of Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders sitting close to and smiling with recently indicted Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. The photo is undated, but was possibly when she was still press secretary for past president Donald Trump.

According to verified sources, the Proud Boys are a far-right street-fighting group that glorifies violence and white supremacy. Do we really want a governor who pals around with violence and white supremacy?

Just asking.

PHYLLIS HAYNES

Mountain View

Teach responsibility

It seems all we hear or read about are rights. Nowhere is mentioned responsibility. Women want the right to have an abortion, disregarding the life inside of them. Many men want these women to have those rights. I think all that both groups really want is to be free from the responsibility of their own actions, no matter the outcome.

Maybe if we began teaching our children about responsibility instead of rights, we could at least make a dent in pregnancies that occur and end in the death of the unborn child. Our human nature tells us to put ourselves first and this is certainly reinforced by what we see on television and in the news for the most part. Our nation is coming apart at the seams because the government and individuals are concentrating their thoughts on self and differences as opposed to others and likenesses.

Unless change occurs at the very basic level, individually, I believe God will deliver judgment on our nation. Of course I don't know when or how, and no other human knows for sure. However, what is certain is judgment and punishment for our actions will happen. I can't say these words without pointing to my own past sins and failures. Pray that God has mercy on us instead of the judgment we deserve.

ROBERT RHOADS

North Little Rock

Interpretation of word

Since we've been hearing so much about Donald Trump's inactions on Jan. 6, 2021, I'd like to present a theory as to why his actions were taken in such a nonchalant way on that day.

The presidential oath states, in part: "I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States." My analysis centers on Mr. Trump's possible understanding of the word "execute." While people with some intelligence would understand the word to mean "carry out" or "follow through" or "achieve" when coupled with other words in the oath, I propose Mr. Trump chose to interpret the word to literally mean "to kill" the office of the president. Is it not chilling to think he may have harbored those thoughts on his inauguration day?

The congressional hearings to date have raised the real prospects for continued degradation of our nation by Trump and his followers. I can only hope these hearings have executed (killed) any prospect of Mr. Trump ever holding a public office of trust ever again. Better yet, why don't we start proceedings to strip him of his U.S. citizenship and send him down south of the border?

GARY STANDRIDGE

Jacksonville

Keep them separated

Our founding fathers formed our government with the separation of church and state. The church has a history of sexual abuse of boys and girls. Why should it be allowed to dictate our personal lives? Church attendance has been declining. Why should we trust them?

LENA TAYLOR

Vilonia