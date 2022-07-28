Little River County man accused of killing girlfriend’s son, authorities say

A Little River County man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend's son Tuesday night just west of Ashdown.

Walter Duermit, 65, was taken into custody after Joshua John Yeager, 37, was found dead inside a house in the Richmond community, Sheriff Bobby Walraven said Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Little River County 170 after a woman reported that her boyfriend had shot her son, according to authorities. When deputies arrived, Walker reportedly exited the house and was arrested.

"We were able to take him into custody without any problems," Walraven said.

The shooting remains under investigation.