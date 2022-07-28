Mega Millions lottery  jackpot hits $1 billion





That's billion -- with a B.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

Eight tickets won $1 million by matching all five white balls, and a ninth, sold in Ohio, won $3 million with the multiplier of 3. The others were won in New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

In total, 6,775,330 tickets won something.

"Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking. We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride," said Pat McDonald, a director of the Mega Millions Consortium. "Someone is going to win."

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won in 29 drawings, since April 15, when someone got lucky in Tennessee.

At its current value, which will continue rising through Friday, the jackpot would be the third-highest in Mega Millions history, behind just the $1.537 billion winner in 2018 and the $1.050 billion winner in January 2021.

Three tickets split the Powerball grand prize of $1.586 billion in 2016.



