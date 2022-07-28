Motor sports schedules

SCHEDULES

NOTE Race winners listed in parentheses

NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1 (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #2 (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #3 (Justin Haley)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #4 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Ryan Preece)

Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Brad Keselowski)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Chris Buescher)

Feb. 20 DAYTONA 500 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 27 Wise Power 400 (Kyle Larson)

March 6 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Alex Bowman)

March 13 Ruoff Mortgage 500 (Chase Briscoe)

March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (William Byron)

March 27 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Ross Chastain)

April 3 Toyota Owners 400 (Denny Hamlin)

April 9 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (William Byron)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1 (Tyler Reddick)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Christopher Bell)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Justin Haley)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Ty Dillon)

April 17 Food City Dirt Race (Kyle Busch)

April 24 GEICO 500 (Ross Chastain)

May 1 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne (Chase Elliott)

May 8 Goodyear 400 (Joey Logano)

May 15 AdventHealth 400 (Kurt Busch)

May 22 x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Daniel Suárez)

May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Ryan Blaney)

May 29 Coca-Cola 600 (Denny Hamlin)

June 5 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (Joey Logano)

June 12 Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Daniel Suárez)

June 26 Ally 400 (Chase Elliott)

July 3 Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America (Tyler Reddick)

July 10 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Chase Elliott)

July 17 Ambetter 301 (Christopher Bell)

July 24 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 (Chase Elliott)

SUNDAY Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 21 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth

Oct. 2 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Feb. 19 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Hill)

Feb. 26 Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 5 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

March 12 United Rentals 200 (Noah Gragson)

March 19 Nalley Cars 250 (Ty Gibbs)

March 26 Pit Boss 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

April 2 ToyotaCare 250 (Ty Gibbs)

April 8 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com (Brandon Jones)

April 23 Ag-Pro 300 (Noah Gragson)

April 30 A-GAME 200 (Josh Berry)

May 7 Mahindra ROXOR 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 21 SRS Distribution 250 (Tyler Reddick)

May 28 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Josh Berry)

June 4 Pacific Office Automation 147 (AJ Allmendinger)

June 25 Tennessee Lottery 250 (Justin Allgaier)

July 2 Henry 180 (Ty Gibbs)

July 9 Alsco Uniforms 250 (Austin Hill)

July 16 Crayon 200 (Justin Allgaier)

July 23 Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (Noah Gragson)

SATURDAY Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 6 New Holland 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 26 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 3 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 10 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 16 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 24 Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth

Oct. 1 Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 15 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Feb. 18 NextEra Energy 250 (Zane Smith)

March 4 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (Chandler Smith)

March 19 Fr8 208 (Corey Heim)

March 26 XPEL 225 (Zane Smith)

April 7 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (William Byron)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1 (Austin Dillon)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Ty Majeski)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Joey Logano)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Chandler Smith)

April 16 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (Ben Rhodes)

May 6 Dead On Tools 200 (John H. Nemechek)

May 14 Heart Of America 200 (Zane Smith)

May 20 SpeedyCash.com 220 (Stewart Friesen)

May 27 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Ross Chastain)

June 4 Toyota 200 (Corey Heim)

June 11 DoorDash 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 1 (John H. Nemechek)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Carson Hocevar)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Hailie Deegan)

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Todd Gilliland)

June 18 Clean Harbors 150 (Todd Gilliland)

June 24 Rackley Roofing 200 (Ryan Preece)

July 9 O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Parker Kligerman)

July 23 CRC Brakleen 150 (Chandler Smith)

FRIDAY TSport 200, Indianapolis

Aug. 13 Worldwide Express 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 9 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 15 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 1 Talladega 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 22 Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 4 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

IndyCar

Feb. 27 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Scott McLaughlin)

March 20 XPEL 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 10 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Josef Newgarden)

May 1 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Pato O'Ward)

May 14 GMR Grand Prix (Colton Herta)

May 29 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Marcus Ericsson)

June 5 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Will Power)

June 12 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Josef Newgarden)

July 3 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Scott McLaughlin)

July 17 Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)

July 23 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 (Josef Newgarden)

July 24 Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 (Pato O'Ward)

SATURDAY Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 20 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 11 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Formula One

March 20 Bahrain Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)

March 27 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

April 10 Australian Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)

April 24 Imola Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 8 Miami Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 22 Spanish Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 29 Monaco Grand Prix (Sergio Perez)

June 12 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

June 19 Canadian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

July 3 British Grand Prix (Carlos Sainz Jr)

July 10 Austrian Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)

July 24 French Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

SUNDAY Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Aug. 28 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 4 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Sept. 11 Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Oct. 2 Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City

Oct. 9 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 23 United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Oct. 30 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 13 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

Nov. 20 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates