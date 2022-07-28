‘Murder was never on my mind’; Hot Springs man says he fired at officers after being shot

A Hot Springs man on trial for capital murder in the 2020 shooting death of a police officer testified Wednesday "murder was never on my mind" when he fled from officers and he only fired his gun after he was shot.

Kayvon Moshawn Ward, 24, could face the death penalty or life in prison, which in Arkansas carries no possibility of parole, for the March 10, 2020, death of Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire during an exchange of gunfire between Ward and police in the backyard of a residence on Kenwood Street following a routine traffic stop.

Ward testified under questioning by his attorney, William James, that he fired his weapon and caused the death of Scrimshire, but said he was "in fear for my life" at the time. He said he was trying to get away from Scrimshire and Officer Anthony Larkin, who was assisting Scrimshire on the traffic stop, after fleeing on foot and running behind a residence with the officers in pursuit.

"I thought I was going to die and just needed to get away," he said.

During his testimony, Ward would frequently answer "I don't know" or "I don't remember" to the questions being asked, including those from his own attorney. James repeatedly asked him, "What were you thinking?" and at one point Ward said he "had nothing on my mind" when it happened.

Ward said he had been at the lake with his 2-year-old daughter and was driving to his girlfriend's place of employment to pick her up after work when he was stopped by Scrimshire. According to earlier testimony, Ward ran a stop sign and then Scrimshire discovered his daughter was in the car without a car seat as required by law.

Ward agreed when asked by James that Scrimshire was "nothing but polite" during the 11-minute traffic stop, during which Scrimshire allowed him to call his girlfriend, Coraima Hernandez, 22, to bring a car seat to the location.

During the stop, Ward told Scrimshire his name was "Charles Dickens," and gave him a false date of birth. When asked by James if he knew who Dickens was, he said, "Not really" and couldn't name any of the author's books.

Ward said he didn't have a driver's license and that he was driving his girlfriend's father's car that day. When asked why he lied to the police or wouldn't cooperate, Ward repeatedly answered, "I don't know. I was just waiting on (Hernandez) to come and bring the paperwork."

After Hernandez arrived and was talking with the officers, Ward could be seen on Scrimshire's dashcam opening the car door, which prompted Scrimshire and Larkin to rush back over to keep him contained. Ward admitted to opening the door, but denied he was trying to get out. "I was just watching her," he said.

When asked by James why he couldn't just look out the window to see, Ward testified "I can't remember." He also admitted to repeatedly telling the officers "you can't arrest me" while they were trying to detain him, but couldn't really explain his remarks other than to say, "I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't think they could arrest me."

James noted the officers never said anything about arresting him, and initially Ward said, "I want to say I saw the handcuffs in his hand I guess," but later testified he never saw any handcuffs.

Ward said the officers "pulled me out of the car and tried to throw me on the ground" and they were punching him. He claimed he never heard Hernandez yelling or fighting with the officers, but that he was able to get away at one point and ran.

"I just remember jumping the fence and getting shot and trying to get away and then I shot too," he said.

Ward testified he had a gun in his pocket "for protection" during the traffic stop, but claimed he didn't pull it out until after he was shot. "Murder was never on my mind," he said. "I never thought about pulling the gun out, but then I got shot and pulled it out." Ward also claimed he didn't remember being hit with a Taser while fleeing.

Earlier testimony revealed Ward had a warrant for his arrest for first-degree battery stemming from a previous incident where he allegedly shot someone, and during her cross-examination, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro questioned if that was why he had lied about his identity and why he fled.

Ward denied knowing there was a warrant and said the person he shot was "my godbrother," who he grew up with, and that he didn't think he would file charges. When asked by James about the previous shooting, Ward said, "Honestly, I remember the shot and leaving, but couldn't tell you what happened in between."

Petro played dashcam footage where the officers could be heard chasing Ward, then Scrimshire yelled, "Get on the (expletive) ground!" followed by the sound of one gunshot immediately followed by Scrimshire screaming in pain.

When Ward said he didn't hear that, she played it several times and Ward said he heard it on the video, but added, "I don't remember that." He said he didn't know which officer fired at him, but still maintained he didn't fire first.

When questioned about the gun, Ward said he didn't know where he got it. Petro also asked about the fact the serial number was scratched off and questioned if that was because it was the same gun he used in the other shooting and he wanted to destroy the evidence, but Ward said he didn't know it was altered.

When Petro noted he had never expressed he was sorry for what happened, Ward said, "I would never wish that on nobody. I have been on that end plenty of times."

Other testimony Wednesday included Dr. Frank Peretti, a retired medical examiner from the state crime lab, testifying for the defense. He said the wounds on Ward were not consistent with Larkin's statement of the incident. He said the wounds, especially one entrance wound and exit wound that seemed to correlate, were consistent with someone being shot while on the ground.

Under cross-examination by Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft, Peretti noted it could be consistent with someone going over a fence when they were shot and acknowledged that without video or "a good eyewitness" there was no way to know precisely what happened.

Dr. Benjamin Silver, an expert on forensic psychology who does evaluations for the state hospital, was hired by the defense to evaluate Ward. He testified he first evaluated Ward in June 2022 and then again on July 15, and after the second evaluation diagnosed Ward as schizophrenic.

Silver said he had additional information provided by family members and friends and from school and medical records in making his second evaluation. He said there are several criteria for schizophrenia and he determined Ward had three of them: auditory hallucinations, delusional thinking and negative symptoms, which he described as behavior or normal functioning that has been reduced or is absent.

He said the latter was exemplified by his isolating himself from his family and friends and withdrawing from society after he dropped out of college, "spending all his time alone in his room. He essentially shut down."

When questioned by Bornhoft, Silver acknowledged he was being paid $250 an hour to work for the defense as part of his private practice. She noted Ward was evaluated by other experts in April 2020 and again in February 2021 where there was no diagnosis of schizophrenia and Silver admitted it's generally important to evaluate someone "closer to the incident" but noted that was for determination of "criminal responsibility."

Silver said Ward's schizophrenia has been "in remission" since his arrest and incarceration. Bornhoft noted he wasn't receiving medication for his condition and questioned if it wouldn't be more stressful for him being in jail rather than at home. Silver said for some people being in jail "is sometimes less stressful."