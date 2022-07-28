Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations each at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced this week that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is up for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year. Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs, “family ties” and “N95,” that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video. Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six each. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five. Madonna, who is the most-awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album, “Madame X.” The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four nominations, along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Maneskin with two apiece. The awards show will take place Aug. 28. Fan voting has begun across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV, the channel said this week. TBS said it has made “some difficult, business-based decisions” as part of its new programming strategy. It was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. Previously, TBS said it would not carry the second season of Nasim Pedrad’s sitcom, “Chad,” and was seeking a new home for it. TBS praised Bee and other makers of “Full Frontal” for “groundbreaking work” and said it will explore ways to collaborate with the cast and crew in the future. Representatives for Bee, who was a producer as well as the host of “Full Frontal,” have not commented. Bee and relative newcomers Amber Ruffin of NBC and Ziwe of Showtime have been among the few women to gain a weekly foothold in a realm long dominated by male hosts.

Lil Nas X attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)







Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., Aug. 27, 2017. Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)







Samantha Bee attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





