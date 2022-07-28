New covid cases dip in Arkansas, but hospitalizations on the rise

Despite a recent decline in Arkansas' new coronavirus case numbers, the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose Wednesday for the fourth day in a row.

The state also reported 11 more deaths, which tied the number recorded a week earlier for the most in a single day since April.

The death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose Wednesday to 11,689.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said six of the deaths reported Wednesday happened within the last month. Of the others, he said, three occurred in February, one was from May and one was from June.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Wednesday by three, to 421.

Although on the rise since Saturday, the number as of Wednesday remained below the recent high of 442 reached a week earlier, on July 20.

The number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care, however, reached a new four-month high Wednesday as it rose by nine, to 79, after dipping a day earlier.

The number on ventilators, which didn't change Tuesday, rose Wednesday by five, to 20.

Because it can take several days for people to become sick enough to be hospitalized, Cima said the number hospitalized may keep climbing for a while even as the state's new case numbers decline.

"Even while cases do have the appearance of trending down, it's still very early on," Cima said.

"There's still a very high degree of transmission."

Rather than rising steadily, he said, the number hospitalized in the past couple of weeks has "really kind of flattened out."

"We've had a couple days of decrease, a couple days of increase, but it equates to more of a flattening, whereas in those days and weeks prior we were kind of building steadily," Cima said.

The wave of infections that appears to have crested in Arkansas has been blamed in part on new, more infectious versions of the omicron variant that sent the state's new cases, hospitalizations and deaths skyrocketing this past winter.

The omicron strain known as BA.5, which has been dominant in recent weeks, accounted for an estimated 81.9% of cases nationwide last week, up from 75.9% the previous week, according to estimates updated Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arkansas' total count of cases rose Wednesday by 1,791. While larger by more than 300 than the rise on Tuesday, it was smaller by 44 than the one the previous Wednesday.

Dropping for the fifth consecutive day, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,230. That was down from an average of more than 1,300 a day a week earlier and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Wednesday by 262, to 15,778, after falling the previous three days.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 256, on Wednesday, followed by Washington County with 117, Garland County with 98 and Jefferson County with 95.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 899,551.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock had 20 covid-19 patients Wednesday, down from 25 a week earlier, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

"It's down a little bit, but it's really been pretty steady" in the 20 to 30 range over the past few weeks, Taylor said.

She said a UAMS patient had died of covid-19 within the past week, but none of those hospitalized on Wednesday were in intensive care or on ventilators.

Six of the 20 were fully vaccinated, she said.

Meanwhile, she said 184 of UAMS' 11,000 employees around the state were out Wednesday for reasons related to covid-19, up from 159 a week earlier.