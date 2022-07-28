T-Mobile increases

subscriber forecast

T-Mobile US Inc. raised its subscriber growth forecast for the second straight quarter, blowing past inflation-related setbacks that ensnared rivals AT&T and Verizon Communications.

T-Mobile now expects to add 6 million to 6.3 million new subscribers this year, up from a prior view of 5.3 million to 5.8 million. The company also led wireless competitors in second-quarter total customer growth, adding 1.7 million regular monthly subscribers, including 723,000 phone customers.

The results show T-Mobile may be gaining ground on its competitors, especially market leader Verizon. While AT&T and Verizon have recently raised prices by $6 a line on older plans, T-Mobile has focused instead on price promises and new promotions. That's helped the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier post industry-leading growth without a dramatic dent in free cash flow.

AT&T added 1.06 million subscribers in the quarter, including 813,000 phone customers. Verizon signed up 12,000 net new phone customers in the same period.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Norfolk Southern rail reports flat Q2 profit

OMAHA, Neb. -- Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%.

The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Wall Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw said the railroad remains "steadfast in our commitment to service recovery."

-- The Associated Press

Index rallies, rises 19.45 pts. to 761.05

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 761.05, up 19.45.

"Equities rallied sharply in afternoon trading following the announcement of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate increase along with a comment from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that "it will likely become appropriate to slow the pace of increases" as they assess the impact to the economy and inflation," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.