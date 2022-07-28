No bomb found on University of Central Arkansas campus after threat, police say

University of Central Arkansas police found no explosives in three campus buildings that were evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat, according to a statement from the college.

Someone called in the threat earlier in the day, but police from the university and area authorities issued the all-clear around 4:30 p.m. after searching the Integrated Health Sciences, Math and Science and Doyne Health Sciences buildings, according to a statement provided by Fredricka Sharkey, director of media relations for the university's Office of the President.

It was not clear who made the threat or why.

People were evacuated from the buildings and the area, and Bruce Street was closed to traffic from the intersection of Donaghey Street to Western Avenue while police worked, according to the university's statements.

A tweet from the university's Police Department posted around 3:20 p.m. initially reported the threat.

The department's public information officer, Sgt. Michael Hopper, was on the scene and could not be reached by phone for further information.