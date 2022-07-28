North Little Rock police identify man found dead July 1

North Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man who was killed July 1, according to a news release from the department.

The body of a man later identified as Raymond Harris II, 52, of North Little Rock, was found laying dead on the ground in an encampment in the woods near the 4200 block of Smokey Lane.

His body has been at the state Crime Laboratory for identification, and although the death was determined to be a homicide, police have not released any information on his cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation.