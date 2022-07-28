Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• William Austin, 42, of 3609 S.E. Moberly Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Austin was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Shannon Murray, 35, of 1426 S. Apollo Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Murray was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Cynthia McCord, 33, of 4019 Lookout Circle in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. McCord was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Johnson

• Christopher Humphrey, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Humphrey was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Joel Jericho, 23, of 410 S. Blair St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Jericho was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.