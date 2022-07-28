BASEBALL

Holliday's bonus $8.19M

Jackson Holliday slipped on a Baltimore Orioles jersey, jammed the team's cap over his long, sandy blond hair and grinned broadly as the cameramen clicked away. He has a reason to smile. The 18-year-old high schooler and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft signed a contract Wednesday with an $8.19 million signing bonus. Holliday, a slick fielding shortstop with a potent swing from the left side, is a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday. He had visited Camden Yards only once previously -- many years ago, he shagged fly balls during batting practice while accompanied his father, then an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. If Jackson has his way, it won't be long before he makes a return trip as a member of the Orioles. "I want to be up here as fast as possible," Holliday said. "I would love to come out hot and continue to play well. Hopefully, two years or less would be my goal. I know it's a big goal, but I think I can do it." Holliday batted .685 with 29 doubles, 6 triples, 17 home runs and 79 RBI as a senior for Stillwater High in Oklahoma. He also stole 30 bases and scored 74 runs.

Back issues sideline Trout

Mike Trout appreciated all the support he received Wednesday after the Los Angels Angels' head trainer revealed the three-time AL MVP had a "rare" spinal condition that could affect him for the rest of his career. The 10-time All-Star left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms, then went on the injured list a week later with what was called rib cage inflammation. On Wednesday, Angels trainer Mike Forstad revealed it to be a rare spinal condition, saying it's something Trout "has to manage not just through the rest of the season." Trout has been examined by Dr. Robert Watkins III, a top back specialist and the co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles, and received a cortisone injection last week that has already begun to produce results. He has a follow-up visit next week and "we'll go from there," he said, though he has every intention of being back this year.

MOTOR SPORTS

Kurt Busch to miss Indy

Kurt Busch will miss Sunday's NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with concussion-like symptoms and be replaced again by Ty Gibbs in the Toyota for 23XI Racing. The team said Wednesday that Busch has not been cleared to race for a second consecutive week. He crashed in qualifying last Saturday at Pocono Raceway and missed the next day's race. Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, made his Cup debut last weekend as Busch's replacement in the No. 45. He finished 16th.

SOCCER

Germany in Euro finals

Alexandra Popp scored twice to power Germany to a 2-1 win over France on Wednesday and into the final of the European Championship against England. With the game level at 1-1 and both teams missing chances to score, Germany captain Popp leaped above the French defense in the 76th minute to send a bouncing header into the French goal. Popp scored the opening goal for Germany in the 40th but the lead lasted less than five minutes before France equalized. Popp has scored in all five of Germany's games so far -- a new record -- after missing the last two European Championships in 2013 and 2017 because of injuries. Germany plays host nation England in Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium. Popp and England's Beth Mead are the joint top scorers with six goals each.

BASKETBALL

Suns' coach gets extension

The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA's Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season. The team announced the extension Wednesday. No other contract details were given. Williams, 50, has led a quick turnaround in three seasons with the Suns, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first time the franchise had been to the Finals since 1993. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, but fell in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks.

TENNIS

Swiatek wins in Poland

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek eased past Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open on Wednesday in her first tournament since her third-round exit at Wimbledon that ended her 37-match winning streak. Swiatek's homecoming victory extended her clay-court winning streak to 17 matches. The two-time French Open champion improved to 47-4 this season. The 21-year-old Pole will next face unseeded Romanian Gabriela Lee, who beat Raluka Serban 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. Defending champion Maryna Zanevska was stunned by lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3 in their first-round match.

Sinner advances in Croatia

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Croatia Open by defeating Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Italian, in his first match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, broke his Spanish opponent four times and saved two break points before converting his sixth match point. Sinner will meet another Spaniard, Roberto Carballes Baena, who came back from a set down to upset fifth-seeded Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Thiem moves on

Dominic Thiem outlasted qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Wednesday. The 2020 U.S. Open champion was a break down twice in the deciding set and saved two break points when he was serving for the match before prevailing over his fellow Austrian. The 28-year-old Thiem, who came back in March from a long-term wrist injury, has now reached at least the quarterfinals in the last three tournaments he played, including Bastad and Gstaad. The former world No. 3, who won the clay-court tournament in 2019, will face next Yannick Hanfmann after the German beat Ivan Gakhov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.