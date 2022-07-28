100 years ago

July 28, 1922

• The big political circus at White City under the auspices of the League of Women Voters yesterday was a huge success, with fireworks and oratory, red lemonade, balloons, peanuts and all the accessories, including the side shows. It was a stupendous, sumptuous, superior, supreme, sublime, spontaneous spectacle. ... Even a change of ringmasters was necessary from time to time. Judge John W. Wade cracked the whip over the candidates last night. The Southwestern Bell Telephone Company's young women demonstrated how to use the automatic phone.

50 years ago

July 28, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sen. Clarence E. Bell of Parkin, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, has proposed spending an additional $64.1 million for public schools in the next biennium. Bell's proposal includes $6.6 million for free high school textbooks, $14 million to help school districts institute kindergartens and expand programs for handicapped children, $2 million to increase the cost-of-living adjustment in the Teacher Retirement System from 1 1/2 percent to 4 1/2 percent, $3.5 million to allow voluntary retirement of teachers with full benefits after 30 years of service and $28.3 million for increases in Minimum Foundation Program Aid to the local school districts, of which at least 75 percent must go into the teacher salary fund. Bell proposed using $10.8 million from surplus funds anticipated this fiscal year, $29.8 million from projected increases in continuing revenues in 1973-74 and $23.5 million from projected revenue increases in 1974-75.

25 years ago

July 28, 1997

• A riot at the state prison in Wrightsville ended peacefully Sunday morning about four hours after inmates gained temporary control of their 100-bed barracks, prison spokesman Dina Tyler said. No one was seriously hurt in the short-lived takeover, Tyler said, and the barracks were surrounded and secure throughout. Prison officials and Gov. Mike Huckabee said they were pleased with the state Department of Correction's emergency response. The 15 inmates accused of instigating the riot were transferred Sunday afternoon from the low-security work farm about 20 miles south of Little Rock to the higher-security Varner and Tucker units, Tyler said. Most of the 96 inmates in the metal barracks were not involved in the riot, Tyler said. The Wrightsville Unit houses about 600 inmates. The riot started at about 11 p.m. Saturday, after prison officials got a tip that an inmate might have had drugs. When two guards tried to question him, the inmate attacked one of them. One of the guards then tried to use pepper spray to subdue the inmate, prompting other inmates to join in the scuffle, Tyler said. Guards did not find drugs in the barracks after the disturbance, she said. Neither of the guards was badly hurt, and both left the barracks immediately, effectively turning over control to the inmates.

10 years ago

July 28, 2012

EL DORADO -- The Higher Education Coordinating Board approved recommendations Friday for a $137 million increase in annual state funding to Arkansas' public colleges and universities in fiscal 2014. ... Higher-education leaders acknowledged that the legislature likely will not fulfill the request to increase their annual state funding. The recommended increase would provide all institutions with at least 75 percent of the public funding they are entitled to under a formula included in state law. ... Growing enrollment combined with relatively stagnant funding levels mean some institutions are falling further behind in their funding needs, board members said. Six universities and 14 community colleges would be funded at less than 75 percent of their need without a funding increase, according to the recommendation, with some receiving about half of the state funding they are entitled to under the formula.