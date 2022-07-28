ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Photojournalists share art, approach for CALS series





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

ART: Speaking of photos

Photojournalists Sebastian Hidalgo and Josue Rivas will discuss their art and approach in virtual appearances with Little Rock photographer Arshia Khan as moderator as part of the Central Arkansas Library System Speakers Series, 6:30 p.m. today at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Doors open at 5:30. Admission is free; beer, wine and concessions will be available for purchase. Register at tinyurl.com/2p8chj4p.

SoMa mural

Rock Town Distillery is partnering with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, seeking one or more artists for a mural for the west side of their building, 1201 Main St. in Little Rock's South Main neighborhood. The mural will go on a surface 25 feet by 100 feet and will replace the existing "SoMa" mural. All artists who have experience in creating a public mural that covers a surface area of at least 10 feet by 20 feet are eligible to apply. Deadline is Aug. 15; submit all information and materials via email: PublicArt@downtownlr.com. Find a full request for qualifications, with information on budget and all the details, at tinyurl.com/87vzhptv.

MUSIC: Chamber preview

Violinists Er-Gene Kahng, Geoffrey Robson and Katherine Williamson, violist Ryan Mooney and cellist Jeremy Crosmer, all faculty members of the Faulkner Chamber Music Festival, perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at the White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. It's a preview of a pair of concerts they're giving Aug. 2 and 5 at the Center for Humanities & Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The program includes the "String Quartet No. 3," "Mishima," by Philip Glass; "Shadow of the Words for String Quartet and Tape" by Anna Clyne; and portions of the "String Quartet No. 2" by Bela Bartok and the "String Quintet No. 2" by Johannes Brahms. Tickets are $10. Call (501) 375-8400 or visit whitewatertavern.com.

Symphony season

The Jonesboro-based Delta Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with a "Halloween Spooktacular," 2 p.m. Oct. 23 in Riceland Hall of Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro.

Neale King Bartee will conduct Halloween-y classics, including Modest Mussorgsky's "A Night on Bald Mountain," Camille Saint-Saens' "Danse Macabre" and themes from the movies "Phantom of the Opera," "Psycho" and "Young Frankenstein."

The rest of the lineup (all performances, 2 p.m. in the Fowler Center with Bartee on the podium):

◼️ Dec. 11: Holiday Concert, including portions of Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" with Foundation of Arts dancers, plus a sing-a-long with Santa Claus.

◼️ Feb. 26: Classical Concert, with tenor Limmie Pulliam and a program that includes the "Symphony No. 3" by Florence Price.

◼️ April 23: Young Artist Concert, showcasing the winners of its nationwide 2023 Young Artist Competition and featuring a children's chorus from area schools.

Season tickets — $90, $80 senior citizens, $70 students — go on sale Aug. 1 at deltasymphonyorchestra.org; call (870) 761-8254. Individual tickets, which go on sale one month before each concert date, are $35 reserved seating, $30 general admission, $25 senior citizens, $20 students.

THEATER: Royal season

Benton's Royal Players kick off their 2022-23 season Dec. 1-11 with "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Ahrens and Mike Ockrent based on Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale), at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton.

Ticket information is available at theroyaltheatre.org. For more information call (501) 315-5483 or email theroyalplayers@gmail.com.

AUDITIONS: Tchaikovsky ballets

Ballet Arkansas will hold auditions Aug. 19-21 at the studios of Shuffles & Ballet II, 1521 Merrill Drive, Little Rock for "community casts" for two of its 2022-23 productions, both ballets by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky:

◼️ For the "Nutcracker Spectacular," dancers age 6 and older by Aug. 20 can try out for the classic Christmas ballet, onstage Dec. 9-11 at Little Rock's Robinson Center. Adults interested in joining the 2022 cast should email education@balletarkansas.org.

◼️ Auditions for Tchaikovsky's fairy-tale ballet "Sleeping Beauty" are open to dancers ages 9 and up by Jan. 1. Performances are Feb. 16-19 in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

Deadline to register is Aug. 18. Audition times, requirements and details (including audition fees) and registration details are available at tinyurl.com/bddkcp6p.

Pine Bluff 'Express'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will hold auditions for "Agatha's Christie's Murder on The Orient Express," adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, by appointment only, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 6-7 in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Auditions, open to actors 16 and older, will consist of cold readings from the script; no experience is required. Production dates are Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. Register and find a character breakdown at asc701.org/auditions. For more information, call (870) 536-3375 or email lcollins@asc701.org.

Poet and critic Spencer Rupp is the “headliner” for Potluck and Poison Ivy today at the The Joint Theater in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

ETC.: Poet and critic

Poet, critic and Little Rock native Spencer Rupp is the headliner for Potluck and Poison Ivy, today at The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Hupp, a 2013 graduate of Central High School, holds a bachelor's degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., and worked as an assistant editor for the Sewanee Review — the country's oldest literary quarterly — from 2017-20. He teaches writing seminars at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore while working toward a Master of Fine Arts degree and is a contributing editor to the Hopkins Review and Cortland Review. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, $35, include a box dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org.

Crafty evening

Ozark Mountain Folk Center State Park artisans will create, demonstrate and sell functional and decorative homemade items during a "Handcrafted Evening in the Park," 6-8 p.m. Friday at the park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Admission is free. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.



