Practice for perfection

Dove season will start Sept. 3, so now is the time to prepare for success.

Since dove season is the appetizer for duck season, shotgunners should start sharpening their skills now with some intensive target shooting. Those that have access to a formal trap and skeet range can practice with a minimal investment in materials. Ranges like the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation's shooting sports complex near Jacksonville and private clubs like Blue Rock Gun Club in North Little Rock supply launchers and targets.

You can shoot alone by using a voice activated "trapper," but it's a lot more fun to shoot with a partner, or several partners. With a group, you get all of the taunting and teasing that accompanies a normal hunt. Your target shooting partners are often hunting buddies, so it's also a great way to get each other excited about the upcoming seasons.

If you don't have access to a formal range, you can still enjoy a quality target shooting experience at your deer hunting club, or on your property if you have sufficient room to shoot safely. You can buy all manner of mechanical target throwers at major sporting goods stores. The most basic launcher must be cocked manually before every pull. Fancier models are battery powered and store a reservoir of clay targets so that you only have to reload it after 15-20 targets. Some launchers have foot pedals that allow you to shoot alone.

The downside to machines is that they only throw targets at one angle and altitude. To make them throw higher or lower, you must adjust them manually.

A hand thrower remedies that deficiency. This is my favorite way to shoot targets because the presentation is limited only by the thrower's imagination and physical ability. Clip a clay target into the holder and throw it with a strong sidearm motion. Snap your wrist at the end to release the target. You can throw it straight up, or you can make it bank sideways. You can also hum them inches from the ground, like a really salty Frisbee fling.

You can also buy hand launchers that throw two targets at a time. It works well, but it is very difficult to master the throwing technique.

Shooting clay targets launched by a mechanical trap is a repetitive exercise. It's all about timing and muscle memory. Shooting hand-thrown targets is an ultimate test of eye-hand coordination, and it's great for honing instinctive shooting skills.

Rifle practice

Not far behind dove season are the single-projectile hunting seasons, namely muzzleloader deer season and modern gun deer season. Many deer hunters fire their weapons less than five times in a season. They put them away for the rest of the year believing they'll be on target and ready to go in November.

In a perfect world that would be the case, but a lot of things can happen over a year to make a riflescope shift zero. If you store a rifle in a closet or gun safe, banging it against a door or wall can move a scope's crosshairs. Using different ammunition will also change point of impact in relation to point of aim. You don't want to learn that your zero has shifted on opening day of the season.

Over the winter and summer, your shooting discipline erodes, as well. If you haven't handled a rifle since December, you might slap the trigger or flinch for the first few shots. Some range time will cure your bad tendencies and help ensure a sure shot when it matters most.

Again, a formal shooting range is the best place to practice with single-projectile firearms. Targets are at known distances, usually 100 and 200 yards, so you can give your scope a true 100- or 200-yard zero. Rifle ranges like those at Benton Gun Club are under roofs which keep the sun off you during late summer shooting sessions. They also have sturdy concrete shooting benches that create highly stable shooting rests.

If you don't have access to a formal range, again you can make do sufficiently at your hunting club or on your property.

For informal rifle practice, I made a portable target from 2-inch PVC. I drilled fittings to hang two hooks from which I can attach a portable 12-inch metal plate. I can hang set the apparatus at any distance in the middle of a cutover, and the plate hangs above all obstructions. I paint the plate fluorescent orange for high visibility.

If I want to shoot small groups for ammo testing, I can attach a paper target holder to the sides of the frame.

My rest is a folding card table. It's rather unsteady, but it's an unavoidable concession for a primitive makeshift range. I use a padded Caldwell shooting cradle that enhances stability.

With all shooting, safety is the most important consideration. When shooting at an informal range, set your target in front of a rise that will catch your bullets and limit their distance aloft. There should be no roads beyond target or any other way for somebody to inadvertently invade your field of fire.

Police your shooting area after you finish. Remove your targets and dispose of them properly. Pick up and dispose of your empty shotgun hulls.

With regular practice in August, you should know what it feels like when the doves fly.