Pujols, Wainwright carry Cards past Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Albert Pujols hit a three-run home run and finished with three hits, and the St. Louis Cardinals stopped Toronto's seven-game win streak with a 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Adam Wainwright pitched seven sparkling innings to help St. Louis earn a split of the two-game set while playing without unvaccinated sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Nolan Gorman homered, and Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar each hit an RBI double.

Foreign nationals who aren't vaccinated against covid-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Pitching in Toronto for the first time since June 24, 2010, Wainwright (7-8) allowed one run and five hits for his first victory since June 27 against Miami.

Bo Bichette's two-out RBI single in the fourth scored Toronto's lone run. Kevin Gausman (7-8) allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 10, TWINS 4 Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run home runs, Corbin Burnes (8-4) won his fifth consecutive decision and Milwaukee swept a two-game series between Central Division leaders.

METS 3, YANKEES 2 Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Mets beat the Yankees for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series. Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth.

ROCKIES 6, WHITE SOX 5 Elias Diaz hit a two-run single after Kendall Graveman (3-2) walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

TIGERS 4, PADRES 3 Victor Reyes hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth off Taylor Rogers (1-5), a drive over right fielder Nomar Mazara.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 2 Cole Irvin (6-7) allowed four hits over seven innings, and Oakland earned its first winning sweep in 32 series this season.

GUARDIANS 7, RED SOX 6 Josh Naylor hit a home run in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of three errors by Boston first baseman Franchy Cordero to beat the Red Sox.

ANGELS 4, ROYALS 0 Janson Junk (1-0) pitched five-plus innings of four-hit ball for the Angels, earning his first major league win.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2 Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh off Jon Gray (7-5), a day after the 21-year-old rookie sensation had a leadoff home run in the first, and Seattle finished a three-game sweep.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 4 (10) Randy Arozarena hit a two-run double off All-Star reliever Jorge Lopez in the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay recovered from another late lapse to beat Baltimore and end a four-game losing streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 3 Josh Rojas homered and Arizona scored two runs on Jose Herrera's squeeze bunt in the seventh inning to extend San Francisco's losing streak to seven.

DODGERS 7, NATIONALS 1 Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during a six-run first as Los Angeles avoided a three-game sweep. Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs, while Mookie Betts reached base four times for the NL-leading Dodgers (65-32), who have won 19 of 21 before losing twice to major league-worst Nationals (34-66).

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 2 Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping Philadelphia take two of three from Atlanta.

REDS 5, MARLINS 3 Luis Castillo (4-4) pitched seven effective innings in likely his final start with Cincinnati. Castillo is one of the top players on the market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.





