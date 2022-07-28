School news: Graduates and honors lists from around the country

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., recently announced the students included on the spring 2022 Dean's List.

More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. The following local students were among those meeting the requirements:

Bailey Martin Proctor, Fort Smith;

Cooper Tillman, Garfield; and

Samual Reed Tillman, Garfield.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette and through extension sites and online.

_

University of the South

Elizabeth Kersey Johnson of Springdale was awarded a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, at the University of the South's 2022 commencement ceremonies held in All Saints' Chapel on the Sewanee campus in May.

Located in Sewanee, Tenn., the University of the South is an independent liberal arts college, owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church, and located atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.

_

Samford University

Samford University recognized 1,720 students by naming them to the 2022 spring semester Dean's List.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

The following local students were included:

Makenzie Daniels of Fayetteville;

Allison Lee of Fayetteville;

Harper Whaley of Cave Springs;

Kerrig Kelly of Siloam Springs;

Alexandra Lewandowski of Springdale; and

Elliott Wessels of Springdale.

Located in Birmingham, Ala., Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

_

Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies in May 2022. Among those completing degrees were:

Emma Henry of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Master of Arts;

Margaret Joyce of Bentonville, Bachelor of Arts;

Mary Michael Knight of Fayetteville, Master of Science;

Heather Russell of Springdale, Master of Arts; and

Hannah Saunders of St. Paul, Master of Music.

Located in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.

_

Colorado College

Nicole Berlanga of Springdale graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology in May at Colorado College, in Colorado Springs. Berlanga is a member of the Colorado College Class of 2022.

Colorado College is a nationally prominent, four-year liberal arts college that was founded in 1874.

_

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced students who made the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, recognizing more than 610 students whose academic performances have been superior at the end of each semester.

To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local students who made the Dean's List include:

Tabitha Barnard of Harrison; David Beavers of Fort Smith; Cody Capocelli of Fort Smith; Reed Efird of Fayetteville; Josie Ellen-Shearer of Omaha; Jennifer Frazee of Rogers; Abigail Gavina of Waldron; Aaliyah Jackson of Fayetteville; Hannah Krehbiel of Fort Smith; Nathan Lyons of Rogers.

Meagan Mahan of Central City; Mayra Orozco of Fort Smith; Anna Passmore of Bella Vista; Dante Pellin of Springdale; Kenneth Phillips of Rogers; Stephanie Quiroz of Springdale; Asher Rackley of Harrison; Ancil Selby of Fayetteville; Hayden Smith of Lowell; and Kristi Stovall of Huntington.

Also announced was the Chancellor's List, reserved for students who earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA. More than 615 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Local students who made the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List include:

Paige Bonds of Charleston; Courtney Cates of Fayetteville; Ashley Deen of Hackett; Tonya Blevins of Waldron; Sabah Ismail of Fort Smith; Shalay Prendergast of Fort Smith; Madison Harper of Fayetteville; Anna Robertson of Fayetteville; Tommi Ballance of Waldron.

Joyce Childers of Rogers; Erin Hartley of Hackett; Joshua Pack of Barling; Stephanie Sandoval of Decatur; Gian Hemerlein of Van Buren; Dylan Matejek of Pea Ridge; Susan Westling of Bella Vista; and Robert Cowgur of Bentonville.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas's capital city.

_

Iowa

Rylie DeWitt of Fayetteville was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester.

DeWitt is a fourth year student in Iowa's College of Public Health and is majoring in public health.

To make the Dean's List requires a GPA of 3.5.

The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.

_

Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies held in May. Among the graduates was Tyler Johnson, a recreation and sport management major from Bentonville.

Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

_

Georgia Tech

Nicholas Brophy of Bentonville has earned a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering with High Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Brophy was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises in May.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

_

Arkansas State

The Chancellor's List and Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor's List includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean's List includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.

Arkansas students are listed by county and hometown. Chancellor's List students are listed first within each city.

The complete list is available at https://www.astate.edu/news/spring-2022-chancellor-s-and-dean-s-list-students-are-announced.

_

Cedarville University

Cedarville University student Abigail Thompson of Siloam Springs, who is majoring in professional writing and information design, was named to the Dean's List for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in Cedarville, Ohio, and founded in 1887, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

_

Harding University

The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.

Gracie Foster of Prairie Grove; Martina Gooden of Fort Smith; Hattie Landrum of Harrison; Kyle Bowman of Rogers; Ross Shirey of Fayetteville; Meleri York of Bentonville; Cate Smith of Rogers; Luke Ziegler of Fort Smith; Rebecca Vick of Fayetteville; Hadley McDaniel of Greenwood; McKinley TeBeest of Springdale.

Danielle Gunter of Siloam Springs; Chase Salley of Lowell; Robin Aday of Fayetteville; Savannah Burks of Fort Smith; Ian Kimbrow of Fayetteville; Max Jones of Oak Grove; Caden Grubb of Bentonville; Brandon Combs of Alma; Isaac Frost of Clarksville; Gilley Stilley of Fort Smith; Samuel Tandy of Springdale; Logan Burress of Alma.

Katie Miller of Fayetteville; Lauren Shell of Bella Vista; Hannah West of Rogers; Camille Smith of Rogers; Julianna Beehn of Rogers; Cora Freeman of Lamar; Georgia Templeton of Fayetteville; Micah Clark of Bentonville; Shaelyn Woody of Bentonville; Zoie Dean of Greenwood; Brecken Joice of Fort Smith; Emma Kate Horton of Little Flock.

Sadie Oldebeken of Garfield; Ariel Delossantos of Rogers; Hannah Milner of Huntsville; Morgen Puryear of Gravette; Jordan Slater of Greenwood; John David Alston of Tontitown; George Shultz of Centerton; Erika Hand of Centerton; Alexus Brown of Springdale; Elizabeth Duncan of Bentonville; Miriam Figueroa of Rogers.

Hannah Ireland of Fort Smith; Bethany Chandler of Centerton; McKenzie Kilmer of Springdale; Lance Bowman of Rogers; Wyatt Clauson of Mulberry; Kyle Jones of Fayetteville; Parker Rickard of Little Flock; Chloe McHaney of Siloam Springs; Lexie Rose of Bella Vista; Alisa Young of Fayetteville; Hattie Hinkle of Lowell.

Alaina Thomas of Springdale; Griffin Brown of Rogers; Melissa Sanchez of Bentonville; Briana McSpadden of Centerton; Brittany McCormick of Springdale; Laney Houston of Lowell; Caroline Jones of Cave Springs; Bailey Moore of Bentonville; Allison Rose of Greenwood; Spencer Bittle of Centerton; Roc Webb of Lamar; Nora Waller of Berryville; Karli Fisher of Fort Smith.

Koby Keen of Rogers; Hunter Hook of Bentonville; Easton Miller of Bentonville; Abby Womack of Rogers; Kristin James of Fort Smith; Kendrick Bailey of Bentonville; Allison Wisdom of Berryville; Anna Connolley of Garfield; Emily Banks of Alma; Clayton Roach of Springdale; Autumn French of Springdale; Silas Styles of Clarksville; Isaac Raymond of Siloam Springs.

Susannah Stein of Fort Smith; Jesica Ibarra of Rogers; Courtney Ashby of Huntsville; Drew Fowler of Rogers; Kristina Northup of Fayetteville; Emma Delgado-Partida of Fayetteville.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

Send school news to ourtown@nwaonline.com.