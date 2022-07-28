Seattle council OKs abortion safe haven

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has voted to make the city a sanctuary for abortion providers and patients, meaning police will not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion bans in other states.

The bill, which council member Kshama Sawant introduced at a news conference the day the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the decades-old constitutional protection of abortion, deems Seattle a “sanctuary city” for those who seek or provide abortion, The Seattle Times reported.

While abortion remains legal across Washington state, the legislation bars Seattle police from arresting people on warrants issued in other jurisdictions or helping in investigations related to seeking or performing abortions. It follows the model of Seattle’s Initiative 75, which stopped the Police Department from pursuing charges based on cannabis, which remains federally illegal.

“Laws violating basic bodily autonomy and criminalizing reproductive health care are fundamentally unjust and we should not allow Seattle to be complicit,” Sawant said Tuesday, touting support from 5,500 community members who signed a petition backing the legislation.

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined with Oregon and California to refuse nonfugitive extradition for individuals facing criminal prosecution for receiving reproductive health care services and expand access to abortion care. Inslee’s extradition measure applied only to state police, however.

All three states anticipate an influx of people seeking abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision, especially as neighboring states such as Idaho move to outlaw or severely restrict the procedure.

Sawant said she hopes Seattle is setting the example of how to protect those denied reproductive health care elsewhere, noting that council members in Minneapolis and Chicago had reached out, indicating their intent to pass similar policies.