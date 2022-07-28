RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Soul Fish’s lease ends, closure set; El Sur opens Friday in SoMa storefront





Aug. 7 will be the last day of business for Soul Fish Cafe, 306 Main St., Little Rock, which posted Sunday morning on Facebook (facebook.com/SoulFishLittleRock), "Since all good things come to an end, so is our lease. We didn't agree on renewal." Manager Jeffery Williams, in announcing the closure date, thanked customers and "everyone who has supported us over the past six years," and says he will send members of his "awesome crew who will be looking for work" to shorthanded area restaurants that have been posting job openings. The Memphis-based mini-chain opened in downtown Little Rock in the summer of 2016. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (501) 396-9175; soulfishcafe.com.

The drive-thru only Chick-fil-A on the southeast corner of West Seventh Street and Broadway held its grand opening Tuesday. Hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 436-6146; chick-fil-a.com/locations/ar/7th-broadway; facebook.com/ChickfilABroadway.

El Sur Street Food Co. opens Friday in its new storefront location in the former Esters, 1214 Main St. in Little Rock's South Main neighborhood. Co-owner Darren Strayhorn says they'll open with the limited authentic Honduran/Latin American menu they've been using for their food truck — Baleadas (a sort of Honduran burrito), tacos and arepas — but expect as August progresses to expand the menu to include papusas, Latin American-style fried chicken, appetizers, new salads and desserts, and they have a liquor license so you can order beer and mixed drinks. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (and yes, they'll be closed on Tuesdays), with a likely 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday brunch, based on the Sunday SoMa success of the food truck. Strayhorn says it might be a few days before they'll start offering to-go orders. Facebook posts over the weekend indicate that at least temporarily they're shutting down the food truck. (501) 812-3066 and (501) 773-4311 (that's the food truck number and Strayhorn says they'll keep it); elsurstreetfoodco.com; facebook.com/elsurstreetfoodco.

A new Starbucks has opened at 13820 David O'Dodd Road at Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Hours are 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. (501) 441-4115.

@ the Corner, 201 E. Markham St., Little Rock, is offering its inaugural "Diner Night @ the Corner," 5:30-8:30 p.m. today, billing it as "[a] fun, family friendly night ... featuring all things '50s. The food, the drink, the fashion, the music, the movie." Details, including the menu, were still pending by deadline, but the Facebook page (facebook.com/thecornerlr) teases, "From double Polar Burgers & Cherry Sodas & Twinkies & Wine," and encourages "50 style fashion" (so expect to see, if you're not already wearing them, poodle skirts, saddle shoes and leather jackets). (501) 400-8458; thecornerlr.com.

Late August is the official target date for the opening of Jess's Chicken on North Rodney Parham Road, but it could open sooner. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

A spokesman for the David's Burgers chain says their hard target for the opening of Jess's Chicken, 10907 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock is late August, which has been reported. However, the permitting process is nearing completion, staff is in place — though they could use maybe another 10 more people; apply via their website, jesschicken.com — and depending on circumstances, it could be as early as early August. You will recall it's a second concept for David's Burgers that will focus on fried chicken and savory and sweet chicken salad. (David's namesake is company co-founder David Alan Bubbus; Jess's namesake is his wife Jessica, the company's vice president.)

Meanwhile, the spokesman confirmed that the space in the parking lot of the Rock Creek Square shopping center, West Markham Street and Bowman Road, will, in fact, be a David's Burgers, moving "westward" from its current location across the street, where it shares a building — and a parking lot — with the new Big Bad Breakfast. Look for it to open in February.

A food truck called T2 Cheese2 is showing up at various area venues, vending gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soups. (501) 912-8632; facebook.com/t2cheese2.

Just after last week's rather vague report about The Bagel Shop hit the streets, we got a call back from co-owner Myles Roberson, a Little Rock native who a couple of years ago — just in time for the pandemic — moved back here after spending 10 years in New England. He and partner Trevor Papsadora have been baking New England-style bagels — "made with love by hand from scratch, boiled and baked," Roberson says — in the same "ghost kitchen" that houses Certified Pies and The Italian Couple.

They started doing pop-ups July 1, and have indeed been drawing long lines of customers and selling out of bagels long before the pop-ups officially end. So far, it's because of the limitations of their personnel and kitchen space, especially their refrigerator capacity — they usually produce 500 bagels per production day, though at a stretch they can possibly produce up to 700. For their most recent pop-up, July 16 at Egg Shells Kitchen Co., 5500 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights, they focused on sandwiches because the store has the kitchen capacity to do that, but mostly they sell bagels by the dozen and half-dozen, with equivalent portions of cream cheese.

Their primary success has been at the Bernice Garden farmers market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays on Main Street in Little Rock's SoMa neighborhood, where so far they have completely sold out by 1 p.m. each time. They're suggesting using the Instagram page (instagram.com/thebagel.shop) as their primary source of customer communication, but they update the listed phone number — (501) 295-4457 — each week so you can find out where they'll show up next. (The "gentleman" with the plummy British accent on the recording, Roberson says, is actually "Robot Guy.") There is also a website, thebagel.shop, which proclaims, "We are selling at local markets and pop-up events at locally owned businesses throughout Little Rock." Roberson says the goal is to eventually move The Bagel Shop into its own shop somewhere downtown.

